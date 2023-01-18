Is Avalanche D Cale Makar playing Wednesday vs. Flames?

Colorado Avalanche D Cale Makar is dealing with an injury and is considered day-to-day by head coach Jared Bednar. As a result, Makar is not playing in Wednesday night’s contest vs. the Calgary Flames. We go over how this will impact the lineup and how to approach fantasy hockey and betting.

Cale Makar injury update

With Makar out, it’s a big impact on the Avalanche lineup. He leads the team in ice time per game and is the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner for the Stanley Cup champs. He’s basically irreplaceable in the NHL. So you should see the betting lines sway in favor of the Flames.

If you’ve got Makar in fantasy hockey and are looking to play some DFS on DraftKings or elsewhere, there are some easy options. Devon Toews is the chalk pivot since he’ll take over on the first power play for Makar and should skate 25:00+ minutes. The sneaky play is Sam Girard, who is on the second power play and should see a nice bump in ice time with Makar out.

The Avs had been rolling with 13 goals over the past two games, both wins. The forward lines are finally healthy with Valeri Nichushkin and Arturi Lehkonen both back. The balance in the top-6 should help, though Calgary is a decent defensive team. The Flames don’t allow a ton of shots and Makar is one of the top generators at his position in the League.

This is a tough spot. The Avalanche appeared to be turning a corner after struggling and are healthy. Before the Makar news, if you asked about the Avs for tonight, we’d tell you to stack them. Perhaps Makar’s injury gets some people off the Avs and onto the Flames. It still feels like Colorado has enough to win this game. The Avs are still +135 on the moneyline and -195 on the puck line at +1.5.