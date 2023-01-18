Injury status for Providence’s Jared Bynum vs. Marquette on Wednesday

The No. 22 Providence Friars will hit the road tonight to take on the No. 20 Marquette Golden Eagles at 9 p.m. ET and the status for the status for senior guard Jared Bynum is doubtful for the matchup. Bynum is dealing with an abdominal strain injury and has missed the past two games. Morey Hershgordon of WPRI 12 pointed out that he wasn’t seen in shorts or sneakers during the team’s shootaround, possibly indicating that he will miss his third straight contest.

Bynum initially suffered the injury in the team’s upset victory over UConn on January 4, playing just nine minutes before exiting the contest in the first half. The Largo, MD, native was putting up strong numbers within the surging Friars starting lineup, averaging 9.1 points and 4.4 assists per game. In his absence, Providence defeated St. John’s before having its nine-game win streak snapped at the hands of Creighton last Saturday. Prior to the injury, he dropped 18 points against DePaul on New Year’s Day.

Providence enters this game as a 7.5-point road underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 150.5.