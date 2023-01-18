Disney to launch Trading Card Game called ‘Lorcana’

With nerd culture so prevalent in today’s society, it’s not surprising to see Disney get into the Trading Card space. This August, Disney plans to release a Trading Card Game called “Lorcana”, which will be similar to other TCG’s, including Magic the Gathering. The initial release will include starter decks and booster packs. It is said to be melding the collectibility of the Disney brand while also providing game play that is competitive. We’ll see if this TCG catches on in popularity and spawns a more competitive scene.

The first set will be referred to as The First Chapter in the set of cards. The cards are expected to feature your favorite Disney characters. There is expected to be more than 200 cards in the first set. There are also pretty similar aspects of the game compared to MTG. There’s a mana-like card type with Amber, Amethyst, Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire and Steel. So you’ve got six types to power your cards.