Manchester City vs. Tottenham: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

Manchester City will face off against Tottenham on Thursday in a makeup match that was postponed from Matchday 7. Man City sits in second place in the table while Tottenham, just six points behind, currently sits in fifth place following a 2-0 loss to league leaders Arsenal last weekend. The two sides will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon from Etihad Stadium.

Let’s take a closer look at Thursday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester City v. Tottenham

Date: Thursday, January 19

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Manchester City: -275

Draw: +450

Tottenham: +700

Moneyline pick: Manchester City -275

City are favored to win this one, and it’s not a huge surprise given how well they’ve played this season even with a few stumbles. They’ve lost two of their last five matches, with the most recent a 2-1 loss to their crosstown rivals Manchester United last weekend. It was Erling Haaland’s second straight EPL match without a goal as the striker sits on 21 goals through 17 matches this season.

Tottenham have now lost two of their last three outings, dropping results to Arsenal and Aston Villa as they’ve found themselves tumbling down the table throughout the last few weeks. They’re now in fifth with 33 points, just five behind fourth-place Newcastle. Harry Kane leads the team with 15 goals in league play, scoring three of those since the restart after the World Cup break.

Tottenham have won the last two meetings between the sides, but Man City has been exceptional this season and should be able to take all three points against the struggling Spurs at home.