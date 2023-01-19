Eagles final injury report and what it means for Divisional matchup vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and the Eagles are a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Below we’ll run through Philadelphia’s final injury report, which the team released Thursday afternoon following their final practice of the week.

Eagles final injury report

Out: Avonte Maddox (toe)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: N/A

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: A.J. Brown, Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, Darius Slay, Josh Sweat

How the team’s injuries may affect the Eagles in Divisional round

Philadelphia is relatively healthy into this postseason showdown, which is a bit of good fortune for a team in the second round of the playoffs. The only player tagged with an officially injury designation is backup CB Avonte Maddox, who will be out with a toe injury. Maddox has been out since their Christmas Eve matchup against Dallas, so they’re not losing anyone new.

Other players on the injury list included OT Lane Johnson (groin), DT Linval Joseph (calf), and DE Robert Quinn (back/rest). They were all limited participants in practice earlier in the week but were upgraded to full on Thursday, a positive indication that they’ll play. DE Brandon Graham missed practice on Wednesday with an illness and was listed as a limited participant on Thursday.