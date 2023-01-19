Giants final injury report and what it means for Divisional matchup vs. Eagles

The New York Giants will travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and the Giants are a 7.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Below we’ll run through New York’s final injury report, which the team released Thursday afternoon following their final practice of the week.

Giants final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: DE/OLB Azeez Ojulari

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: WR Isaiah Hodgins (ankle)

How the team’s injuries may affect the Giants in Divisional round

The Giants are about as healthy as one can expect heading into the second round of the playoffs. Hodgins was a late add to the injury report last week, but was not given a designation. He was limited all three days this week but has no designation once again. He had a huge game last week against the Vikings, catching eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Ojulari is the only player given an injury designation this week. He spent six weeks on injured reserve and has slowly work his way back since his early December re-activation.

The rest of the injury report featured several players getting limited work all week. LB Landon Collins (ankle), S Julian Love (hamstring), and CB Fabian Moreau (hip) were all limited this week but removed from the final report.