Chiefs final injury report and what it means for Divisional matchup vs. Jaguars

The AFC Playoffs will continue on Saturday, January 21. The No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs will host the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars with a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line. Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on NBC.

Chiefs final injury report

Out: Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: N/A

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: DE Frank Clark (groin), WR Skyy Moore (hand) and CB L’Jarius Sneed (hip).

How the team’s injuries may affect the Chiefs in Divisional round

Clark, Moore and Sneed are able to head into the weekend with an injury status. If Clark or Sneed end up tweaking their injury in pregame warmups or in the game, it would certainly hurt the Kansas City defense. Moore typically is a depth receiver, so he likely won’t see the field too much healthy or not.

Hardman has been sidelined with his pelvis injury since early November. The Chiefs' offense has adjusted without him and shouldn’t be affected on Saturday.