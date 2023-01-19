Jaguars final injury report and what it means for Divisional matchup vs. Chiefs

The Divisional round of the AFC playoff picture will start on Saturday, January 21. The Jacksonville Jaguars will hit the road and face the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on NBC.

Jaguars final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: WR Kendric Pryor (shoulder), QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder), LS Ross Matiscik (back), G Brandon Scherff (abdomen) and C Luke Fortner (back)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: N/A

How the team’s injuries may affect the Jaguars in Divisional round

The most concerning name on the list is obviously quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The good news is that it is the same toe issue that has had him questionable for about the last month and a half. Lawrence should be good to go for this game. The only concern would have been if the injury was listed as abdomen after he ate Waffle House last week.

Scherff, Fortner and Agnew would be tough pieces to lose, but the team can play and compete without them.