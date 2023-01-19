 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jaguars final injury report and what it means for Divisional matchup vs. Chiefs

We discuss the injury report for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their divisional game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the team’s introduction prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs game against the Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Chargers 31 to 30. Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Divisional round of the AFC playoff picture will start on Saturday, January 21. The Jacksonville Jaguars will hit the road and face the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on NBC.

Jaguars final injury report

Out: N/A
Doubtful: N/A
Questionable: WR Kendric Pryor (shoulder), QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder), LS Ross Matiscik (back), G Brandon Scherff (abdomen) and C Luke Fortner (back)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: N/A

How the team’s injuries may affect the Jaguars in Divisional round

The most concerning name on the list is obviously quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The good news is that it is the same toe issue that has had him questionable for about the last month and a half. Lawrence should be good to go for this game. The only concern would have been if the injury was listed as abdomen after he ate Waffle House last week.

Scherff, Fortner and Agnew would be tough pieces to lose, but the team can play and compete without them.

