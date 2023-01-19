How to watch the 2023 American Express via live online stream

The Coachella Valley will be the site of the next stop on the 2023 edition of the PGA Tour. Several of the top 20 players in the world will take on multiple courses at The American Express in LaQuinta, California from Thursday, January 19 to Sunday, January 22. Players like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Tony Finau will battle for the $1.44 million prize for first place.

Three courses will be in use for The American Express. The PGA West (Stadium Course): 7,187 yards, par 72; La Quinta Country Club: 7,060 yards, par 72; and PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament Course): 7,147 yards, par 72. The final round will be played at the PGA West Stadium Course, with only the top 65 and ties teeing on Sunday after an unusual Saturday afternoon cut.

Hudson Swafford captured The American Express in 2022, his second win in the event over the past five years after a final-round 8-under 64. But Swafford, who also won the event in 2017, has taken his talents to the LIV Tour. Rahm is the betting favorite at +650 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Scheffler (+1100), Patrick Cantlay (+1100) and Finau (+1200) are in the top tier of betting favorites for the weekend.

To watch the 2023 American Express on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 American Express are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $9.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $99.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA Tour Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. All times ET.

Thursday Featured Groups:

12:14 p.m. Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:58 p.m. Tom Hoge, Luke List

1:31 p.m. Sam Burns, Harris English



Friday Featured Groups:

12:25 p.m. J.T. Poston, Brian Harman

12:58 p.m. Sungjae Im, Jason Day

1:31 p.m. Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

Saturday Featured Groups:

TBA



Saturday Featured Groups:

Coverage schedule, Round 1, Round 2, Round 3

Thursday, Friday, Saturday 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Coverage schedule, Final round

Sunday 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.