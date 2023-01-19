Who won last year’s American Express tournament?

The PGA TOUR will present the American Express 2023 from the Coachella Valley in LaQuinta, California. The event will be held over multiple courses from Thursday, January 19 to Sunday, January 22.

Three courses will be in use for The American Express. The PGA West (Stadium Course): 7,187 yards, par 72; La Quinta Country Club: 7,060 yards, par 72; and PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament Course): 7,147 yards, par 72. The final round will be played at the PGA West Stadium Course, with only the top 65 and ties teeing on Sunday after an unusual Saturday afternoon cut.

Hudson Swafford captured The American Express in 2022, his second win in the event over the past five years after a final-round 8-under 64. Swafford, also won the event in 2017, but he has since moved oon to the LIV Golf and will not be participating in this year’s event.

Jon Rahm is the betting favorite at +650 on DraftKings Sportsbook. 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottle Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are both at +1100. Tony Finau is sitting at +1200.