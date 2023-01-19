Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, January 19

We have a light Wednesday slate in the NBA with four games tipping off tonight. Here, we’ll go over some of our favorite player props across the league courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Shaedon Sharpe over 6.5 points (+100)

Sharpe has been hit or miss as far as offensive production goes this season, Averaging 19.7 minutes per game, he is putting up 7.7 points every night but has cracked double digits in two out of his last three times on the floor. I’ll predict that he has a similar effort against the 76ers tonight and take the over.

OG Anunoby over 5.5 rebounds (+115)

Anunoby is averaging 5.7 rebounds per game heading into tonight’s matchup against Minnesota. The Wolves rank near the bottom of the league in rebounds allowed per game, yielding 44.3 to opponents per night. This is an opportunity for OG to dip above his season average, so take the over.

Marcus Smart under 6.5 assists (+120)

After producing double-digit assists in back-to-back games, Smart had just six dimes in Monday’s win over the Hornets. He’s averaging 7.3 for the season but I’ll predict that he’ll dip below that average once again when facing the Warriors tonight. Take the under.