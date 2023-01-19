Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Celtics on Thursday

There is a relatively light NBA slate for Thursday, January 19. One of the matchups will see the Golden State Warriors hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics. Tip-off from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing nationally on TNT.

The Warriors are going to be missing four big men for the game. Forward Andre Iguodala (hip), PF Jonathan Kuminga (foot), JaMychal Green (lower leg) and James Wiseman (ankle) have already been ruled out.

The Celtics have a light injury report for Thursday’s game. Only PF Danilo Gallinari (knee) has been ruled out. Shooting guard Jaylen Brown is questionable with a groin injury.

Boston is the 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 240.5. The Celtics have -250 moneyline odds, while the Warriors are the +210 underdogs.

Warriors vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -6.5

This will be the second and final matchup between these teams this season. In the first, Golden State took the 123-107 victory at home. Boston has won seven games in a row and by an average of 13.14 points. The Warriors are coming off a nine-point win against the Washington Wizards. The injuries to Golden State are going to hinder them in this game. Boston should win their eighth game and cover.

Over/Under: Under 240.5

In the Celtics' win streak, they have scored at least 121 points in five of the seven games. The Warriors, despite their injuries, have scored at least 113 points in four straight. This point total is inflated from two solid offenses. They have high scoring potential, but still, I think this one is destined for the under as it is just too high, with how these teams have been scoring recently.