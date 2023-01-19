Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Timberwolves on Thursday

There are only 10 teams in action on Thursday, January 19. One of the matchups will see the Toronto Raptors going on the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a non-conference matchup. Tip-off from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set for 8:00 p.m. ET, and the game will not be aired nationally.

The Raptors will be without small forward Otto Porter Jr. as he has recently been ruled out for the season with a foot injury. Point guard Dalano Banton is day-to-day.

The T-wolves will be missing center Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) and point guard Jordan McLaughlin (calf), who have been ruled out. Center Rudy Gobert and shooting guard Austin Rivers are both considered day-to-day and are questionable for Thursday’s contest.

Toronto is the five-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 232. The Raptors are the -195 moneyline favorites, while the Timberwolves are +165 underdogs.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -5

This will be the first of two matchups between these teams this season. Toronto heads into this game going 3-2 in their last five and are coming off a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Timberwolves have lost two close games in a row to the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have been carrying the Raptors, and this is a solid matchup for them with the injuries that Minnesota is dealing with. They should cover on the road.

Over/Under: Over 232

Four of the last five games that the Raptors or T-Wolves have played in have seen more than a combined 232 points. VanVleet is coming off back-to-back games where he has scored at least 33 points, and Anthony Edwards has been on a tear in January, scoring at least 21 points in five of his last six games. Despite the injuries, these teams should see the over hit in this matchup.