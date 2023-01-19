Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Suns on Thursday

The second game of TNT’s Thursday doubleheader will bring us to the desert tonight as the Brooklyn Nets hit the road to face the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET.

Brooklyn (27-16) has dropped three straight heading into this matchup and were last downed by San Antonio in a 106-98 setback on Tuesday. The shorthanded Nets shot just 42% from the field throughout the contest, making just three threes for the not. Kevin Durant once again missed the game as well as Kyrie Irving, who sat out with a sore calf. Irving will be on the floor and available for tonight’s matchup.

Phoenix (21-24) has dropped nine of its last 10 and were last dominated by Memphis in a 136-106 beatdown on Monday. The Suns actually held a seven-point advantage after the first quarter before the Grizzlies stepped on the gas and poured it on for the rest of the game. Mikal Bridges led with 21 points and seven assists in the loss. The Suns will once again be shorthanded tonight with Chris Paul (hip) and Devin Booker (groin) still out with their respective injuries.

Brooklyn enters this game as a three-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 220.5.

Nets vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -3

Phoenix has been hapless with Booker and Paul out and have been on the wrong end of several blowouts for weeks now. This is a perfect get-right opportunity for Irving and the Nets as a three-point spread is a low bar to clear. Take Brooklyn to cover as a road favorite.

Over/Under: Under 220.5

Both of these teams have been struggling to clear 100 points as of late, especially on Phoenix’s end. I don’t anticipate the home team to hold up its end on offense, so take the under for this contest.