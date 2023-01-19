Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Trail Blazers on Thursday

Tonight’s NBA schedule will feature and East vs. West battle as the Philadelphia 76ers head to the Pacific Northwest to battle the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia (28-16) is 3-0 so far on its west coast road trip, last downing the Clippers in a 120-110 victory on Tuesday. This was a one-point game heading into the fourth quarter before the Sixers were able to gradually build a lead and pull away from Los Angeles. Joel Embiid put up 41 points and nine rebounds in the win.

Portland (21-23) had its brief two-game win streak snapped on Tuesday, falling to Denver in a 122-113 loss. Despite a 44-point effort by Damian Lillard, the Trail Blazers couldn’t overcome yet another ridiculous triple-double performance engineered by Nikola Jokic. Lillard also had eight assists in the loss. Both Jusuf Nurkic and Gary Payton II were listed on the Blazers’ injury report with calf injuries, but will be available for tonight’s game.

Philadelphia enters the game as a slight two-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 233.

76ers vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers +2

Portland is 12-7 against the spread at home this season and is 4-2 ATS as a home underdog. Philly has been fortunate on this current road trip as two of its victories have come by one point. I’ll predict that the Sixers won’t have fortune on their side this time around and that the Blazers will come away with the cover and the outright win at home.

Over/Under: Over 233

Philly is the most over-friendly team and have scored at least 111 points in 15 straight games. Meanwhile, the Blazers are an under-friendly team overall but tend to ramp up the offense within their home confines of Moda Center. Take the over in this one.