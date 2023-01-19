Jaylen Brown, Rudy Gobert headline NBA injury report for Thursday, Jan. 19

We have a busy NBA slate today with five games set to tip off across the league. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 19

Bulls vs. Pistons

DeMar DeRozan (quad) - Available

DeRozan will return to the lineup after sitting out the last three games with a quad injury. As long as he’s playing a sizeable chunk of minutes, he’ll be a great captain option in DFS lineups this afternoon.

Bojan Bogdanovic (illness) - Available

Jalen Duren (ankle) - Questionable

Hamidou Diallo (calf) - Probable

Cory Joseph (knee) - Questionable

Nerlens Noel (foot) - Questionable

Bogdanovic returns after sitting out Sunday’s game against the Knicks with a non-COVID related illness. He’s averaging 31.3 fantasy points per game and fantasy managers should have the green light to re-insert him into their respective lineups today.

Warriors vs. Celtics

Jaylen Brown (groin) - Questionable

Brown has missed the last three games with a groin injury but was able to practice on Wednesday. Grant Williams has put up at least 25 fantasy points in two of the last three games with Brown out and will be a fantasy asset you can get value out of if Brown isn’t able to go.

Klay Thompson (injury management) - Available

This won’t be a load management day for Klay Thompson but be leery of him possibly being limited in minutes tonight.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves

Dalano Banton (hip) - Questionable

Rudy Gobert (groin) - Questionable

Anthony Edwards (hip) - Questionable

Austin Rivers (knee) - Questionable

Taurean Prince (ankle) - Questionable

Edwards has appeared on the injury report for the past few games with hip soreness but has yet to miss a game and should be good to go again tonight. Meanwhile, Gobert sat out of last night’s matchup against the Nuggets with his groin injury. In the event he’s not able to go again, Naz Reid proved himself as a decent substitute in fantasy last night.

Nets vs. Suns

Kyrie Irving (calf) - Available

Kevin Durant (knee) - OUT

With KD still nursing his MCL sprain, Joe Harris will be inserted into the starting lineup for the Nets tonight and presents himself as a viable value option in fantasy as long as he logs over 30 minutes. Meanwhile, Irving will be good to go.

Chris Paul (hip) - OUT

Devin Booker (groin) - OUT

Cam Johnson (knee) - Available

The Suns have been besieged by injuries this season but will get back Cam Johnson, who tore is meniscus back in early November. Look for him to be gradually eased back onto the floor with Mikal Bridges still getting a bulk of the minutes as the starting small forward.

Sixers vs. Trail Blazers

Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - Probable

Gary Payton II (hip) - Probable

Nurkic should be able to play even with his calf soreness tonight. Averaging 34.8 fantasy points per game in DFS, users should have the green light to put him in their lineups this evening.