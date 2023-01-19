Updated look at ACC basketball schedule for 2023 season

The ACC has been a bit of a weird league during the 2022-23 season and there has been a lack of a dominant team to lead the pack

Clemson has been the surprise team of the league in the early goings of conference play and currently sit atop the league standings. Meanwhile, Miami, Virginia, Wake Forest, and NC State are all in the hunt for the regular season league title while the traditional powers in North Carolina and Duke are already trying to play catch up. And then you a steady dropoff into the cellar, where the likes of Georgia Tech and Louisville are current residents at the moment. Nevertheless, the back half of the ACC schedule should be interesting as the league is projected to send upwards of seven teams to the NCAA Tournament.

Here is the complete schedule of ACC basketball games remaining in the 2022-23 season, including the latest on broadcast coverage. The 2023 ACC Tournament is scheduled to be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, from March 7-11.