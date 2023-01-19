Updated look at ACC basketball schedule for 2023 season

The ACC has been a bit of a weird league during the 2022-23 season and there has been a lack of a dominant team to lead the pack
Clemson has been the surprise team of the league in the early goings of conference play and currently sit atop the league standings. Meanwhile, Miami, Virginia, Wake Forest, and NC State are all in the hunt for the regular season league title while the traditional powers in North Carolina and Duke are already trying to play catch up. And then you a steady dropoff into the cellar, where the likes of Georgia Tech and Louisville are current residents at the moment. Nevertheless, the back half of the ACC schedule should be interesting as the league is projected to send upwards of seven teams to the NCAA Tournament.
Here is the complete schedule of ACC basketball games remaining in the 2022-23 season, including the latest on broadcast coverage. The 2023 ACC Tournament is scheduled to be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, from March 7-11.
ACC Basketball Schedule 2022-23
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Time
|Location
|TV
|Jan 21
|Miami
|Duke
|12:00 P.M.
|Durham, N.C.
|ESPN
|Jan 21
|Syracuse
|Georgia Tech
|12:00 P.M.
|Atlanta, GA
|RSN
|Jan 21
|Boston College
|Notre Dame
|2:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind.
|RSN
|Jan 21
|Virginia
|Wake Forest
|2:00 P.M.
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|ESPN2/U
|Jan 21
|Florida State
|Pitt
|3:00 P.M.
|Pittsburgh, PA
|ACC Network
|Jan 21
|NC State
|North Carolina
|5:00 P.M.
|Chapel Hill, NC
|ACC Network
|Jan 21
|Virginia Tech
|Clemson
|6:00 P.M.
|Clemson, SC
|ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
|Jan 23
|Duke
|Virginia Tech
|7:00 P.M.
|Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPN
|Jan 24
|Notre Dame
|NC State
|7:00 P.M.
|Raleigh, NC
|ACC Network
|Jan 24
|Miami
|Florida State
|7:00 P.M.
|Tallahassee, FL
|ESPN/2/U
|Jan 24
|Georgia Tech
|Clemson
|9:00 P.M.
|Clemson, SC
|ACCN
|Jan 24
|North Carolina
|Syracuse
|9:00 P.M.
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|ESPN
|Jan 25
|Wake Forest
|Pitt
|7:00 P.M.
|Pittsburgh, PA
|ACC Network
|Jan 25
|Louisville
|Boston College
|9:00 P.M.
|Chestnut Hill, MA
|ACC Network
|Jan 28
|Louisville
|Notre Dame
|12:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Jan 28
|Boston College
|Virginia
|12:00 P.M.
|Charlottesville, VA
|RSN
|Jan 28
|NC State
|Wake Forest
|1:00 P.M.
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|ACC Network
|Jan 28
|Duke
|Georgia Tech
|3:00 P.M.
|Atlanta, GA
|ACCN
|Jan 28
|Miami
|Pitt
|4:00 P.M.
|Pittsburgh, PA
|ESPNU
|Jan 28
|Clemson
|Florida State
|5:00 P.M.
|Tallahassee, FL
|ACCN
|Jan 28
|Syracuse
|Virginia Tech
|7:00 P.M.
|Blacksburg, VA
|ACC Network
|Jan 30
|Virginia
|Syracuse
|7:00 P.M.
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|ESPN
|Jan 31
|Virginia Tech
|Miami
|7:00 P.M.
|Coral Gables, FL
|ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
|Jan 31
|Wake Forest
|Duke
|7:00 P.M.
|Durham, NC
|ESPN/2
|Jan 31
|Clemson
|Boston College
|7:00 P.M.
|Chestnut Hill, Mass.
|ACC Network
|Feb 1
|Pitt
|North Carolina
|7:00 P.M.
|Chapel Hill, NC
|ACC Network
|Feb 1
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
|7:00 P.M.
|Louisville, KY
|Regional Sports Networks
|Feb 1
|Florida State
|NC State
|9:00 P.M.
|Raleigh, NC
|ACC Network
|Feb 4
|Virginia
|Virginia Tech
|12:00 P.M.
|Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
|Feb 4
|Wake Forest
|Notre Dame
|1:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind.
|Regional Sports Networks
|Feb 4
|Georgia Tech
|NC State
|1:00 P.M.
|Raleigh, NC
|ACC Network
|Feb 4
|Florida State
|Louisville
|2:00 P.M.
|Louisville, KY
|ESPN/2/U
|Feb 4
|Miami
|Clemson
|3:00 P.M.
|Clemson, SC
|ACCN
|Feb 4
|Syracuse
|Boston College
|5:00 P.M.
|Chestnut Hill, MA
|ACC Network
|Feb 4
|North Carolina
|Duke
|6:30 P.M.
|Durham, N.C.
|ESPN
|Feb 6
|Duke
|Miami
|7:00 P.M.
|Coral Gables, FL
|ESPN
|Feb 7
|North Carolina
|Wake Forest
|7:00 P.M.
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|ESPN/2
|Feb 7
|Louisville
|Pitt
|7:00 P.M.
|Pittsburgh, PA
|ACC Network
|Feb 7
|NC State
|Virginia
|9:00 P.M.
|Charlottesville, VA
|ACC Network
|Feb 8
|Notre Dame
|Georgia Tech
|7:00 P.M.
|South Bend, IN
|RSN
|Feb 8
|Syracuse
|Florida State
|7:00 P.M.
|Tallahassee, FL
|ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
|Feb 8
|Boston College
|Virginia Tech
|7:00 P.M.
|Blacksburg, VA
|ACC Network
|Feb 11
|NC State
|Boston College
|12:00 P.M.
|Chestnut Hill, Mass.
|RSN
|Feb 11
|Pitt
|Florida State
|12:00 P.M.
|Tallahassee, FL
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|Feb 11
|Virginia Tech
|Notre Dame
|2:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind.
|RSN
|Feb 11
|Clemson
|North Carolina
|2:00 P.M.
|Chapel Hill, NC
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Feb 11
|Duke
|Virginia
|4:00 P.M.
|Charlottesville, VA
|ESPN/2
|Feb 11
|Georgia Tech
|Wake Forest
|5:00 P.M.
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|ACC Network
|Feb 11
|Louisville
|Miami
|7:00 P.M.
|Coral Gables, FL
|Feb 13
|Miami
|North Carolina
|7:00 P.M.
|Chapel Hill, NC
|ESPN
|Feb 14
|Notre Dame
|Duke
|7:00 P.M.
|Durham, N.C.
|ESPN/2
|Feb 14
|NC State
|Syracuse
|7:00 P.M.
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|ACCN
|Feb 14
|Boston College
|Pitt
|9:00 P.M.
|Pittsburgh, PA
|ACC Network
|Feb 15
|Virginia Tech
|Georgia Tech
|7:00 P.M.
|Atlanta, GA
|ACC Network
|Feb 15
|Florida State
|Clemson
|7:00 P.M.
|Clemson, SC
|RSN
|Feb 15
|Virginia
|Louisville
|7:00 P.M.
|Louisville, KY
|ESPN/2/U
|Feb 18
|Boston College
|Florida State
|12:00 P.M.
|Tallahassee, FL
|RSN
|Feb 18
|Notre Dame
|Virginia
|12:00 P.M.
|Charlottesville, VA
|ESPN/2/U
|Feb 18
|Wake Forest
|Miami
|2:00 P.M.
|Coral Gables, FL
|Regional Sports Networks
|Feb 18
|Florida Tech
|Georgia Tech
|2:00 P.M.
|Atlanta, Ga.
|ACCNX
|Feb 18
|Pitt
|Virginia Tech
|5:00 P.M.
|Blacksburg, Va.
|ACC Network
|Feb 18
|Duke
|Syracuse
|6:00 P.M.
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|ESPN
|Feb 18
|Clemson
|Louisville
|7:00 P.M.
|Louisville, KY
|Stats
|Feb 19
|North Carolina
|NC State
|1:00 P.M.
|Raleigh, N.C.
|ESPN
|Feb 20
|Louisville
|Duke
|7:00 P.M.
|Durham, NC
|ESPN
|Feb 21
|Georgia Tech
|Pitt
|7:00 P.M.
|Pittsburgh, PA
|ESPN/ACCN
|Feb 21
|Miami
|Virginia Tech
|7:00 P.M.
|Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN
|Feb 22
|Syracuse
|Clemson
|7:00 P.M.
|Clemson, SC
|ACCN
|Feb 22
|Virginia
|Boston College
|7:00 P.M.
|Chestnut Hill, Mass.
|RSN
|Feb 22
|North Carolina
|Notre Dame
|9:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Feb 22
|Wake Forest
|NC State
|9:00 P.M.
|Raleigh, NC
|RSN
|Feb 25
|Virginia Tech
|Duke
|TBA
|Durham N.C.
|ESPN
|Feb 25
|Virginia
|North Carolina
|TBA
|Chapel Hill, NC
|ESPN
|Feb 25
|Florida State
|Miami
|2/4:00 PM
|Coral Gables, FL
|ESPN/2
|Feb 25
|Clemson
|NC State
|12:00 P.M.
|Raleigh, NC
|RSN
|Feb 25
|Louisville
|Georgia Tech
|2:00 P.M.
|Atlanta, GA
|Regional Sports Networks
|Feb 25
|Syracuse
|Pitt
|5:00 P.M.
|Pittsburgh, PA
|ACC Network
|Feb 25
|Notre Dame
|Wake Forest
|7:00 P.M.
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|ACC Network
|Feb 27
|North Carolina
|Florida State
|7:00 P.M.
|Tallahassee, FL
|ESPN
|Feb 28
|Clemson
|Virginia
|7:00 P.M.
|Charlottesville, VA
|ACCN
|Feb 28
|NC State
|Duke
|7:00 P.M.
|Durham, N.C.
|ESPN/2
|Feb 28
|Georgia Tech
|Syracuse
|7:00 P.M.
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|RSN
|Feb 28
|Boston College
|Wake Forest
|7:00 P.M.
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|ESPNU
|Feb 28
|Virginia Tech
|Louisville
|9:00 P.M.
|Louisville, KY
|ACC Network
|March 1
|Pitt
|Notre Dame
|7:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|March 4
|Louisville
|Virginia
|TBA
|Charlottesville, VA
|ESPN or ESPN2
|March 4
|Florida State
|Virginia Tech
|TBA
|Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPN/ESPN2
|March 4
|Duke
|North Carolina
|TBA
|Chapel Hill, NC
|ESPN
|March 4
|Georgia Tech
|Boston College
|2:30 P.M.
|Chestnut Hill, Mass.
|ESPNU
|March 4
|Wake Forest
|Syracuse
|5:00 P.M.
|Syracuse, NY
|RSN
|March 4
|Pitt
|Miami
|6:00 P.M.
|Coral Gables, FL
|ACC Network
|March 4
|Notre Dame
|Clemson
|8:00 P.M.
|Clemson, SC
|ACCN