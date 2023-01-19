 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Updated look at ACC basketball schedule for 2023 season

We take a look a the ACC basketball schedule for the remainder of the 2022-23 regular season.

By Nick Simon
A general view of the ACC conference logo on the court prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the North Florida Ospreys at Watsco Center. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The ACC has been a bit of a weird league during the 2022-23 season and there has been a lack of a dominant team to lead the pack

Clemson has been the surprise team of the league in the early goings of conference play and currently sit atop the league standings. Meanwhile, Miami, Virginia, Wake Forest, and NC State are all in the hunt for the regular season league title while the traditional powers in North Carolina and Duke are already trying to play catch up. And then you a steady dropoff into the cellar, where the likes of Georgia Tech and Louisville are current residents at the moment. Nevertheless, the back half of the ACC schedule should be interesting as the league is projected to send upwards of seven teams to the NCAA Tournament.

Here is the complete schedule of ACC basketball games remaining in the 2022-23 season, including the latest on broadcast coverage. The 2023 ACC Tournament is scheduled to be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, from March 7-11.

ACC Basketball Schedule 2022-23

Date Away Home Time Location TV
Date Away Home Time Location TV
Jan 21 Miami Duke 12:00 P.M. Durham, N.C. ESPN
Jan 21 Syracuse Georgia Tech 12:00 P.M. Atlanta, GA RSN
Jan 21 Boston College Notre Dame 2:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. RSN
Jan 21 Virginia Wake Forest 2:00 P.M. Winston-Salem, N.C. ESPN2/U
Jan 21 Florida State Pitt 3:00 P.M. Pittsburgh, PA ACC Network
Jan 21 NC State North Carolina 5:00 P.M. Chapel Hill, NC ACC Network
Jan 21 Virginia Tech Clemson 6:00 P.M. Clemson, SC ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Jan 23 Duke Virginia Tech 7:00 P.M. Blacksburg, Va. ESPN
Jan 24 Notre Dame NC State 7:00 P.M. Raleigh, NC ACC Network
Jan 24 Miami Florida State 7:00 P.M. Tallahassee, FL ESPN/2/U
Jan 24 Georgia Tech Clemson 9:00 P.M. Clemson, SC ACCN
Jan 24 North Carolina Syracuse 9:00 P.M. Syracuse, N.Y. ESPN
Jan 25 Wake Forest Pitt 7:00 P.M. Pittsburgh, PA ACC Network
Jan 25 Louisville Boston College 9:00 P.M. Chestnut Hill, MA ACC Network
Jan 28 Louisville Notre Dame 12:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. ESPN or ESPN2
Jan 28 Boston College Virginia 12:00 P.M. Charlottesville, VA RSN
Jan 28 NC State Wake Forest 1:00 P.M. Winston-Salem, N.C. ACC Network
Jan 28 Duke Georgia Tech 3:00 P.M. Atlanta, GA ACCN
Jan 28 Miami Pitt 4:00 P.M. Pittsburgh, PA ESPNU
Jan 28 Clemson Florida State 5:00 P.M. Tallahassee, FL ACCN
Jan 28 Syracuse Virginia Tech 7:00 P.M. Blacksburg, VA ACC Network
Jan 30 Virginia Syracuse 7:00 P.M. Syracuse, N.Y. ESPN
Jan 31 Virginia Tech Miami 7:00 P.M. Coral Gables, FL ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Jan 31 Wake Forest Duke 7:00 P.M. Durham, NC ESPN/2
Jan 31 Clemson Boston College 7:00 P.M. Chestnut Hill, Mass. ACC Network
Feb 1 Pitt North Carolina 7:00 P.M. Chapel Hill, NC ACC Network
Feb 1 Georgia Tech Louisville 7:00 P.M. Louisville, KY Regional Sports Networks
Feb 1 Florida State NC State 9:00 P.M. Raleigh, NC ACC Network
Feb 4 Virginia Virginia Tech 12:00 P.M. Blacksburg, Va. ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Feb 4 Wake Forest Notre Dame 1:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. Regional Sports Networks
Feb 4 Georgia Tech NC State 1:00 P.M. Raleigh, NC ACC Network
Feb 4 Florida State Louisville 2:00 P.M. Louisville, KY ESPN/2/U
Feb 4 Miami Clemson 3:00 P.M. Clemson, SC ACCN
Feb 4 Syracuse Boston College 5:00 P.M. Chestnut Hill, MA ACC Network
Feb 4 North Carolina Duke 6:30 P.M. Durham, N.C. ESPN
Feb 6 Duke Miami 7:00 P.M. Coral Gables, FL ESPN
Feb 7 North Carolina Wake Forest 7:00 P.M. Winston-Salem, N.C. ESPN/2
Feb 7 Louisville Pitt 7:00 P.M. Pittsburgh, PA ACC Network
Feb 7 NC State Virginia 9:00 P.M. Charlottesville, VA ACC Network
Feb 8 Notre Dame Georgia Tech 7:00 P.M. South Bend, IN RSN
Feb 8 Syracuse Florida State 7:00 P.M. Tallahassee, FL ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Feb 8 Boston College Virginia Tech 7:00 P.M. Blacksburg, VA ACC Network
Feb 11 NC State Boston College 12:00 P.M. Chestnut Hill, Mass. RSN
Feb 11 Pitt Florida State 12:00 P.M. Tallahassee, FL ESPN2/ESPNU
Feb 11 Virginia Tech Notre Dame 2:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. RSN
Feb 11 Clemson North Carolina 2:00 P.M. Chapel Hill, NC ESPN or ESPN2
Feb 11 Duke Virginia 4:00 P.M. Charlottesville, VA ESPN/2
Feb 11 Georgia Tech Wake Forest 5:00 P.M. Winston-Salem, N.C. ACC Network
Feb 11 Louisville Miami 7:00 P.M. Coral Gables, FL
Feb 13 Miami North Carolina 7:00 P.M. Chapel Hill, NC ESPN
Feb 14 Notre Dame Duke 7:00 P.M. Durham, N.C. ESPN/2
Feb 14 NC State Syracuse 7:00 P.M. Syracuse, N.Y. ACCN
Feb 14 Boston College Pitt 9:00 P.M. Pittsburgh, PA ACC Network
Feb 15 Virginia Tech Georgia Tech 7:00 P.M. Atlanta, GA ACC Network
Feb 15 Florida State Clemson 7:00 P.M. Clemson, SC RSN
Feb 15 Virginia Louisville 7:00 P.M. Louisville, KY ESPN/2/U
Feb 18 Boston College Florida State 12:00 P.M. Tallahassee, FL RSN
Feb 18 Notre Dame Virginia 12:00 P.M. Charlottesville, VA ESPN/2/U
Feb 18 Wake Forest Miami 2:00 P.M. Coral Gables, FL Regional Sports Networks
Feb 18 Florida Tech Georgia Tech 2:00 P.M. Atlanta, Ga. ACCNX
Feb 18 Pitt Virginia Tech 5:00 P.M. Blacksburg, Va. ACC Network
Feb 18 Duke Syracuse 6:00 P.M. Syracuse, N.Y. ESPN
Feb 18 Clemson Louisville 7:00 P.M. Louisville, KY Stats
Feb 19 North Carolina NC State 1:00 P.M. Raleigh, N.C. ESPN
Feb 20 Louisville Duke 7:00 P.M. Durham, NC ESPN
Feb 21 Georgia Tech Pitt 7:00 P.M. Pittsburgh, PA ESPN/ACCN
Feb 21 Miami Virginia Tech 7:00 P.M. Blacksburg, Va. ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN
Feb 22 Syracuse Clemson 7:00 P.M. Clemson, SC ACCN
Feb 22 Virginia Boston College 7:00 P.M. Chestnut Hill, Mass. RSN
Feb 22 North Carolina Notre Dame 9:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. ESPN or ESPN2
Feb 22 Wake Forest NC State 9:00 P.M. Raleigh, NC RSN
Feb 25 Virginia Tech Duke TBA Durham N.C. ESPN
Feb 25 Virginia North Carolina TBA Chapel Hill, NC ESPN
Feb 25 Florida State Miami 2/4:00 PM Coral Gables, FL ESPN/2
Feb 25 Clemson NC State 12:00 P.M. Raleigh, NC RSN
Feb 25 Louisville Georgia Tech 2:00 P.M. Atlanta, GA Regional Sports Networks
Feb 25 Syracuse Pitt 5:00 P.M. Pittsburgh, PA ACC Network
Feb 25 Notre Dame Wake Forest 7:00 P.M. Winston-Salem, N.C. ACC Network
Feb 27 North Carolina Florida State 7:00 P.M. Tallahassee, FL ESPN
Feb 28 Clemson Virginia 7:00 P.M. Charlottesville, VA ACCN
Feb 28 NC State Duke 7:00 P.M. Durham, N.C. ESPN/2
Feb 28 Georgia Tech Syracuse 7:00 P.M. Syracuse, N.Y. RSN
Feb 28 Boston College Wake Forest 7:00 P.M. Winston-Salem, N.C. ESPNU
Feb 28 Virginia Tech Louisville 9:00 P.M. Louisville, KY ACC Network
March 1 Pitt Notre Dame 7:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. ESPN2/ESPNU
March 4 Louisville Virginia TBA Charlottesville, VA ESPN or ESPN2
March 4 Florida State Virginia Tech TBA Blacksburg, Va. ESPN/ESPN2
March 4 Duke North Carolina TBA Chapel Hill, NC ESPN
March 4 Georgia Tech Boston College 2:30 P.M. Chestnut Hill, Mass. ESPNU
March 4 Wake Forest Syracuse 5:00 P.M. Syracuse, NY RSN
March 4 Pitt Miami 6:00 P.M. Coral Gables, FL ACC Network
March 4 Notre Dame Clemson 8:00 P.M. Clemson, SC ACCN

More From DraftKings Nation