Updated look at Big 12 Conference schedule for 2023 season

The Big 12 has remained arguably the best men’s basketball conference in America throughout the 2022-23 regular season and the action will only continue to ratchet up as the winter rolls on.

Defending national champion Kansas has picked up where it left off last season and sits at the top, but the likes of Kansas State, Iowa State, and Texas are breathing right down its neck in the conference. Throw in other ranked teams like TCU and Baylor and you once again have a pressure cooker of a league that will only produce good, compelling basketball as the weeks move forward. Roughly seven to eight Big 12 teams are being projected to make the NCAA Tournament and they will all have earned it once the schedule wraps up.

Here is the complete schedule of Big 12 basketball games remaining in the 2022-23 season, including the latest on broadcast coverage. The 2023 Big 12 Tournament is scheduled to be held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO, from March 8-11.