Updated look at Big East basketball schedule for 2023 season

The Big East has once again been a stacked conference throughout the 2022-23 regular season and we’ll only continue to see intense battles as we inch closer to the tournament at MSG this March.

Xavier stands tall atop the top of the Big East standings and head coach Sean Miller has the Musketeers poised to some special things in the first year of his second stint with the program. However, the likes of Marquette and Providence are nipping at their heels while Seton Hall and Creighton have gained strength as conference play has moved along. UConn has faded dramatically over the past few weeks, but the Huskies are always a few big wins away from re-establish themselves. The league is being projected to send in the ballpark of five teams to the NCAA Tournament and it remains to be seen if any more squads can play their way into the mix.

Here is the complete schedule of Big East basketball games remaining in the 2022-23 season, including the latest on broadcast coverage. The 2023 Big East Tournament is scheduled to be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City from March 8-11.