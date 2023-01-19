 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Updated look at Big East basketball schedule for 2023 season

We take a look a the Big East basketball schedule for the remainder of the 2022-23 regular season.

By Nick Simon
Marquette v Villanova Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Big East has once again been a stacked conference throughout the 2022-23 regular season and we’ll only continue to see intense battles as we inch closer to the tournament at MSG this March.

Xavier stands tall atop the top of the Big East standings and head coach Sean Miller has the Musketeers poised to some special things in the first year of his second stint with the program. However, the likes of Marquette and Providence are nipping at their heels while Seton Hall and Creighton have gained strength as conference play has moved along. UConn has faded dramatically over the past few weeks, but the Huskies are always a few big wins away from re-establish themselves. The league is being projected to send in the ballpark of five teams to the NCAA Tournament and it remains to be seen if any more squads can play their way into the mix.

Here is the complete schedule of Big East basketball games remaining in the 2022-23 season, including the latest on broadcast coverage. The 2023 Big East Tournament is scheduled to be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City from March 8-11.

Big East Basketball Schedule 2022-23

Date Away Home Time Location TV
Date Away Home Time Location TV
Jan 20 Villanova St. John's 7:00 P.M. New York, N.Y. (MSG) FS1
Jan 21 Georgetown Xavier 12:00 P.M. Cincinnati, Ohio FS1
Jan 21 DePaul Providence 2:00 P.M. Providence, R.I. FS1
Jan 21 Marquette Seton Hall 4:00 P.M. Newark, N.J. CBSSN
Jan 22 Butler UConn 12:00 P.M. Hartford, Conn. Fox
Jan 24 DePaul Georgetown 7:00 P.M. Capital One Arena FS1
Jan 25 Xavier UConn 6:30 P.M. Storrs, CT FS1
Jan 25 Butler Providence 8:30 P.M. Providence, R.I. FS1
Jan 25 St. John's Creighton 9:00 P.M. Omaha, Neb. CBSSN
Jan 28 Xavier Creighton 12:15 P.M. Omaha, Neb. CBS
Jan 28 Marquette DePaul 2:00 P.M. Chicago, Ill. FS1
Jan 28 Seton Hall Butler 4:00 P.M. Indianapolis, Ind. FS1
Jan 29 Providence Villanova 12:00 P.M. Villanova, PA. FS1
Jan 29 Georgetown St. John's 2:00 P.M. New York, N.Y. (MSG) FS1
Away Home Time Location Links
Jan 31 UConn DePaul 8:00 P.M. Chicago, Ill. FS1
Away Home Time Location Links
Feb 1 Creighton Georgetown 6:30 P.M. Capital One Arena CBSSN
Feb 1 Providence Xavier 6:30 P.M. Cincinnati, OHIO FS1
Feb 1 Villanova Marquette 8:30 P.M. Milwaukee, WI FS1
Feb 1 Seton Hall St. John's 8:30 P.M. Queens, N.Y. CBSSN
Away Home Time Location Links
Feb 4 UConn Georgetown 12:00 P.M. Capital One Arena FS1
Feb 4 Butler Marquette 2:00 P.M. Milwaukee, Wis. FS1
Feb 4 St. John's Xavier 5:00 P.M. Cincinnati, Ohio Fox
Feb 4 Villanova Creighton 7:30 P.M. Omaha, Neb. Fox
Away Home Time Location Links
Feb 5 DePaul Seton Hall 12:00 P.M. South Orange, NJ FS1
Away Home Time Location Links
Feb 7 Marquette UConn 6:30 P.M. Hartford, Conn. FS1
Feb 7 St. John's Butler 8:30 P.M. Indianapolis, Ind. FS1
Away Home Time Location Links
Feb 8 Creighton Seton Hall 6:30 P.M. Newark, N.J. FS1
Feb 8 Georgetown Providence 8:00 P.M. Providence, R.I. CBSSN
Feb 8 DePaul Villanova 8:30 P.M. Villanova, PA FS1
Away Home Time Location Links
Feb 10 Xavier Butler 7:00 P.M. Indianapolis, Ind. FS1
Away Home Time Location Links
Feb 11 Marquette Georgetown 12:00 P.M. Capital One Arena FS1
Feb 11 Providence St. John's 12:00 P.M. Queens, N.Y. Fox
Feb 11 UConn Creighton 2:00 P.M. Omaha, Neb. Fox
Feb 11 Seton Hall Villanova 8:00 P.M. Philadelphia, Pa. FS1
Away Home Time Location Links
Feb 14 Georgetown Seton Hall 6:00 P.M. Newark, N.J. CBSSN
Feb 14 Creighton Providence 7:00 P.M. Providence, R.I. FS1
Feb 14 Butler Villanova 8:00 P.M. Villanova, Pa. CBSSN
Feb 14 St. John's DePaul 9:00 P.M. Chicago, Ill. FS1
Away Home Time Location Links
Feb 15 Xavier Marquette 7:00 P.M. Milwaukee, Wis. CBSSN
Away Home Time Location Links
Feb 18 Seton Hall UConn 12:00 P.M. Storrs, CT Fox
Feb 18 DePaul Xavier 4:00 P.M. Cincinnati, Ohio CBSSN
Feb 18 Villanova Providence 4:30 P.M. Providence, R.I. Fox
Feb 18 Creighton St. John's 7:30 P.M. Queens, N.Y. FS1
Away Home Time Location Links
Feb 19 Georgetown Butler 3:00 P.M. Indianapolis, Ind. FS1
Feb 21 Villanova Xavier 6:30 P.M. Cincinnati, Ohio FS1
Feb 21 Marquette Creighton 8:30 P.M. Omaha, Neb. FS1
Feb 22 Providence UConn 6:30 P.M. Storrs, CT FS1 Audio
Feb 22 Butler DePaul 8:30 P.M. Chicago, Ill. FS1
Feb 22 St. John's Georgetown 9:00 P.M. Capital One Arena CBSSN
Feb 24 Xavier Seton Hall 7:00 P.M. Newark, N.J. FS1
Feb 25 Creighton Villanova 12:00 P.M. Philadelphia, Pa. Fox
Feb 25 UConn St. John's 12:00 P.M. New York, N.Y. (MSG) CBS
Feb 25 DePaul Marquette 7:30 P.M. Milwaukee, WI FS1
Feb 26 Providence Georgetown 12:30 P.M. Capital One Arena Fox
Feb 28 Marquette Butler 6:30 P.M. Indianapolis, Ind. FS1
Feb 28 Villanova Seton Hall 8:30 P.M. Newark, N.J. FS1
March 1 Xavier Providence 6:30 P.M. Providence, R.I. FS1
March 1 DePaul UConn 7:00 P.M. Storrs, CT CBS SN
March 1 Georgetown Creighton 8:30 P.M. Omaha, Neb. FS1
March 4 Seton Hall Providence TBA Providence, R.I. Fox/FS1
March 4 Butler Xavier TBA Cincinnati, Ohio Fox/FS1
March 4 Creighton DePaul TBA Chicago, Ill. Fox/FS1
March 4 St. John's Marquette 12:00 P.M. Milwaukee, Wis. (Fiserv Forum) Fox/FS1
March 4 UConn Villanova 7:30 P.M. Villanova, PA Fox

