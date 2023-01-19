Updated look at Big Ten basketball schedule for 2023 season

The Big Ten has once again been one of the deepest conferences in the entire country throughout the 2022-23 season and is being projected to sent upwards of 11 teams to the NCAA Tournament.

Led by big man Zach Edey, Purdue stands tall over the rest of the league in the early goings of Big Ten play and is in the running to grab the No. 1 overall seed in the NCCA tourney. Behind the Boilermakers are a large contingent of programs packed like sardines as just 2.5 games separate the second-place team from the 11th place team. That means anyone from Rutgers down to Maryland could be competing for the regular season league crown with a few victories and that should make for some entertaining basketball down the stretch.

Here is the complete schedule of Big Ten basketball games remaining in the 2022-23 season, including the latest on broadcast coverage. The 2023 Big Ten Tournament is scheduled to be held at the United Center in Chicago, IL, from March 8-12.