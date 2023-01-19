Updated look at Big Ten basketball schedule for 2023 season

The Big Ten has once again been one of the deepest conferences in the entire country throughout the 2022-23 season and is being projected to sent upwards of 11 teams to the NCAA Tournament.
Led by big man Zach Edey, Purdue stands tall over the rest of the league in the early goings of Big Ten play and is in the running to grab the No. 1 overall seed in the NCCA tourney. Behind the Boilermakers are a large contingent of programs packed like sardines as just 2.5 games separate the second-place team from the 11th place team. That means anyone from Rutgers down to Maryland could be competing for the regular season league crown with a few victories and that should make for some entertaining basketball down the stretch.
Here is the complete schedule of Big Ten basketball games remaining in the 2022-23 season, including the latest on broadcast coverage. The 2023 Big Ten Tournament is scheduled to be held at the United Center in Chicago, IL, from March 8-12.
Big Ten Basketball Schedule 2022-23
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Time
|TV
|Jan 19
|Rutgers
|Michigan State
|6:30 P.M.
|FS1
|Jan 19
|Purdue
|Minnesota
|7:00 P.M.
|ESPN or 2
|Jan 19
|Michigan
|Maryland
|7:00 P.M.
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Jan 19
|Indiana
|Illinois
|8:30 P.M.
|FS1
|Jan 21
|Ohio State
|Iowa
|TBA
|Jan 21
|Wisconsin
|Northwestern
|12:00 P.M.
|BTNAudio
|Jan 21
|Nebraska
|Penn State
|2:15 P.M.
|BTN
|Jan 22
|Michigan State
|Indiana
|TBA
|CBS
|Jan 22
|Minnesota
|Michigan
|12:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Jan 22
|Maryland
|Purdue
|1:00 P.M.
|FS1
|Jan 24
|Penn State
|Rutgers
|6:30 P.M.
|BTN
|Jan 24
|Ohio State
|Illinois
|7:00 P.M.
|ESPN or 2
|Jan 24
|Northwestern
|Nebraska
|8:30 P.M.
|BTN
|Jan 25
|Wisconsin
|Maryland
|7:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Jan 25
|Indiana
|Minnesota
|9:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Jan 26
|Iowa
|Michigan State
|7:00 P.M.
|Jan 26
|Purdue
|Michigan
|9:00 P.M.
|FS1
|Jan 28
|Minnesota
|Northwestern
|12:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Jan 28
|Illinois
|Wisconsin
|3:00 P.M.
|Fox
|Jan 28
|Nebraska
|Maryland
|4:30 P.M.
|BTN
|Jan 28
|Ohio State
|Indiana
|8:00 P.M.
|Fox
|Jan 29
|Michigan
|Penn State
|12:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Jan 29
|Michigan State
|Purdue
|12:15 P.M.
|CBS
|Jan 29
|Illinois
|Iowa
|2:00 P.M.
|Jan 29
|Rutgers
|Iowa
|2:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Jan 31
|Nebraska
|Illinois
|7:30 P.M.
|BTN
|Jan 31
|Indiana
|Maryland
|9:00 P.M.
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Feb 1
|Penn State
|Purdue
|6:30 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 1
|Minnesota
|Rutgers
|8:30 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 2
|Wisconsin
|Ohio State
|7:00 P.M.
|FS1
|Feb 2
|Michigan
|Northwestern
|7:00 P.M.
|ESPN2
|Feb 4
|Purdue
|Indiana
|TBA
|ESPN or 2
|Feb 4
|Michigan State
|Rutgers
|12:00 P.M.
|Fox
|Feb 4
|Illinois
|Iowa
|2:30 P.M.
|Fox
|Feb 4
|Maryland
|Minnesota
|9:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 5
|Ohio State
|Michigan
|1:00 P.M.
|CBS
|Feb 5
|Penn State
|Nebraska
|4:30 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 5
|Northwestern
|Wisconsin
|6:30 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 7
|Rutgers
|Indiana
|6:30 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 7
|Minnesota
|Illinois
|8:30 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 7
|Maryland
|Michigan State
|9:00 P.M.
|ESPN or 2
|Feb 8
|Nebraska
|Michigan
|6:30 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 8
|Wisconsin
|Penn State
|8:30 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 9
|Iowa
|Purdue
|7:00 P.M.
|ESPN2
|Feb 9
|Northwestern
|Ohio State
|8:00 P.M.
|FS1
|Feb 11
|Penn State
|Maryland
|12:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 11
|Rutgers
|Illinois
|2:00 P.M.
|FS1
|Feb 11
|Wisconsin
|Nebraska
|4:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 11
|Indiana
|Michigan
|6:00 P.M.
|ESPN
|Feb 12
|Iowa
|Minnesota
|1:00 P.M.
|FS1
|Feb 12
|Michigan State
|Ohio State
|1:00 P.M.
|Feb 12
|Purdue
|Northwestern
|2:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 14
|Illinois
|Penn State
|7:00 P.M.
|ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Feb 14
|Nebraska
|Rutgers
|8:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 14
|Michigan
|Wisconsin
|9:00 P.M.
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Feb 15
|Minnesota
|Michigan State
|7:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 15
|Indiana
|Northwestern
|9:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 16
|Purdue
|Maryland
|6:30 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 18
|Rutgers
|Wisconsin
|12:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 18
|Illinois
|Indiana
|12:00 P.M.
|ESPN or 2
|Feb 18
|Michigan State
|Michigan
|8:00 P.M.
|Fox
|Feb 18
|Penn State
|Minnesota
|9:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 19
|Ohio State
|Purdue
|1:00 P.M.
|CBS
|Feb 19
|Maryland
|Nebraska
|5:00 P.M.
|FS1 Audio
|Feb 19
|Iowa
|Northwestern
|6:30 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 21
|Indiana
|Michigan State
|TBA
|ESPN or 2
|Feb 22
|Minnesota
|Maryland
|7:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 22
|Iowa
|Wisconsin
|9:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 23
|Penn State
|Ohio State
|6:30 P.M.
|FS1
|Feb 23
|Michigan
|Rutgers
|8:30 P.M.
|FS1
|Feb 23
|Northwestern
|Illinois
|9:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 25
|Indiana
|Purdue
|TBA
|Fox
|Feb 25
|Michigan State
|Iowa
|12:00 P.M.
|ESPN or 2
|Feb 25
|Minnesota
|Nebraska
|3:30 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 26
|Northwestern
|Maryland
|12:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 26
|Illinois
|Ohio State
|12:00 P.M.
|CBS
|Feb 26
|Wisconsin
|Michigan
|2:00 P.M.
|CBS
|Feb 26
|Rutgers
|Penn State
|6:30 P.M.
|BTN
|Feb 28
|Iowa
|Indiana
|TBA
|ESPN or 2
|Feb 28
|Michigan State
|Nebraska
|9:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Mar 1
|Maryland
|Ohio State
|7:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Mar 1
|Penn State
|Northwestern
|9:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Mar 2
|Rutgers
|Minnesota
|7:00 P.M.
|FS1
|Mar 2
|Michigan
|Illinois
|7:00 P.M.
|ESPN
|Mar 2
|Purdue
|Wisconsin
|9:00 P.M.
|FS1
|Mar 4
|Ohio State
|Michigan State
|TBA
|ESPN or 2
|Mar 5
|Michigan
|Indiana
|4:30 A.M.
|CBS
|Mar 5
|Maryland
|Penn State
|12:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Mar 5
|Illinois
|Purdue
|12:30 P.M.
|Fox
|Mar 5
|Nebraska
|Iowa
|2:00 P.M.
|BTN
|Mar 5
|Northwestern
|Rutgers
|7:30 P.M.
|BTN
|Mar 5
|Wisconsin
|Minnesota
|7:30 P.M.
|FS1