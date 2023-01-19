Divisional Round overall fantasy football rankings

Super Wild Card Weekend lived up to its name this season, with some big comebacks and tight matchups, but the Divisional Round is almost always the best weekend of NFL football each season. Sure, the Championship Round is packed, but you only get the two games. This weekend is the sweet spot for NFL football

Injury news to monitor

Offensively, there aren’t any key players that look questionable this weekend. Jalen Hurts may not be truly 100%, but he got an estimated full practice in on Tuesday and we know he’s going to play. The Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie practiced in full on Wednesday and is poised to play. Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins is dealing with an ankle injury, but he played through it and had a big game last week. He should be fine for this round. Trevor Lawrence keeps getting a a questionable tag for his toe injury, but has played through it every time. It’s kind of become a running joke. Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman is the only player who looks like an injury will keep him out, but he hasn’t played since Week 9, so we’re used to it at this point.

DFS options for Divisional Round

The Chiefs pass defense is suspect and we know that if they get a lead on the Jaguars that Trevor Lawrence is going to keep throwing until the bitter end. The last time these two met he had 259 yards passing and two touchdown passes, which is useful, but I believe there is upside for moire this weekend.

The Jaguars have the worst run defense of the teams left and both Isaiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon had healthy numbers against them in their first game, but didn’t find the end zone. There’s a good chance one or both do so this weekend.

The 49ers and Cowboys have the two worst pass defenses in allowing fantasy points to wide receivers. That should give Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and CeeDee Lamb higher upside than usual.

Divisional Round fantasy football POS rankings