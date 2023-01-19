Picks, predictions for Rutgers vs. Michigan State on Thursday, January 19

The No. 23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights will travel to play the Michigan State Spartans from the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan on Thursday night. Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Rutgers vs. Michigan State odds

Spread: Michigan State -3

Over/Under: 126

Moneyline: Michigan State -150, Rutgers +130

Rutgers (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten) won seven of its last eight games including a 68-64 home victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes in overtime on Sunday behind Cam Spencer’s 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Scarlet Knights are a completely one-sided team with a defense that rates third in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, but they’re 112th on the offensive end of the floor.

Michigan State (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) will look to avoid a three-game losing streak coming off a 64-63 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday with three lead changes in the final 32 seconds. The Spartans are rated 40th overall in KenPom and check in at 63rd offensively and 37th on the defensive end. Malik Hall missed the Purdue loss after aggravating a foot injury and will be out indefinitely.

The Pick: Michigan State -3

The Spartans aren’t losing three games in a row, and this is a spot where they should bring plenty of energy and focus. Losing to the third-ranked team in the country in the final seconds earlier in the week should be extra motivating, while Rutgers is on the opposite end after a satisfying, overtime victory over the weekend.