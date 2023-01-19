Picks, predictions for Michigan vs. Maryland on Thursday, January 19

The Maryland Terrapins will look to get back on track starting with Thursday night’s home matchup from XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland. The game will start at 7:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Michigan vs. Maryland odds

Spread: Maryland -2.5

Over/Under: 142.5

Moneyline: Maryland -135, Michigan +115

Michigan (10-7, 4-2 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing skid on Sunday when the Wolverines knocked off the Northwestern Wildcats 85-78 at home behind Kobe Bufkin, who scored a team-high 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the floor. Michigan rates 53rd in KenPom overall with an offense that’s 38th in adjusted efficiency, while the Wolverines are 84th on the defensive end.

Maryland (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) lost three of its first four games of 2023 including an 81-67 road loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday. The Terrapins rate 43rd in KenPom with a 66th-rated offense and 40th-rated defense in adjusted efficiency. Maryland is led by Jahmir Young, who averages a team-high 15.2 points and leads the team with 2.8 assists per game.

The Pick: Maryland -2.5

The Terrapins’ struggles have mostly come on the road where they lost four of five contest inside the opponents’ arena, but they’re 8-1 at home. Maryland put together a strong performance in an 80-73 win over a ranked Ohio State Buckeyes the last time the Terps played at XFINITY Center. They’re rated 10 spots higher in KenPom and at home. Maryland is the play on Thursday night.