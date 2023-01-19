 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Picks, predictions for Michigan vs. Maryland on Thursday, January 19

The Terps return home for a matchup with the Wolverines as slight favorites.

By Erik Buchinger
Northwestern v Michigan Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The Maryland Terrapins will look to get back on track starting with Thursday night’s home matchup from XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland. The game will start at 7:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Michigan vs. Maryland odds

Spread: Maryland -2.5
Over/Under: 142.5
Moneyline: Maryland -135, Michigan +115

Michigan (10-7, 4-2 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing skid on Sunday when the Wolverines knocked off the Northwestern Wildcats 85-78 at home behind Kobe Bufkin, who scored a team-high 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the floor. Michigan rates 53rd in KenPom overall with an offense that’s 38th in adjusted efficiency, while the Wolverines are 84th on the defensive end.

Maryland (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) lost three of its first four games of 2023 including an 81-67 road loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday. The Terrapins rate 43rd in KenPom with a 66th-rated offense and 40th-rated defense in adjusted efficiency. Maryland is led by Jahmir Young, who averages a team-high 15.2 points and leads the team with 2.8 assists per game.

The Pick: Maryland -2.5

The Terrapins’ struggles have mostly come on the road where they lost four of five contest inside the opponents’ arena, but they’re 8-1 at home. Maryland put together a strong performance in an 80-73 win over a ranked Ohio State Buckeyes the last time the Terps played at XFINITY Center. They’re rated 10 spots higher in KenPom and at home. Maryland is the play on Thursday night.

