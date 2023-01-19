Picks, predictions for Indiana vs. Illinois on Thursday, January 19

The Illinois Fighting Illini will look to keep their winning streak rolling into Thursday night’s home contest with the Indiana Hoosiers from State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. The game will get started at 8:30 p.m. ET and air on FS1. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Indiana vs. Illinois odds

Spread: Illinois -6

Over/Under: 144.5

Moneyline: Illinois -255, Indiana +215

Indiana (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) ended a three-game losing skid to start 2023 with a 63-45 home victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday as Trayce Jackson-Davis went for 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting with 12 rebounds. The Hoosiers are rated 28th overall in KenPom with an offense rated 29th in adjusted efficiency, and they’re 48th on the defensive end. Indiana is still playing without two key pieces with Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson out with injuries.

Illinois (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) will go for its fifth straight victory, coming off a 78-60 road win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday behind Matthew Mayer, who scored 19 points with 10 rebounds. The Illini rate 19th overall in KenPom with a 40th-rated offense and 25th-rated defense. Terrence Shannon Jr. is the team’s top scorer with 17.6 points per game this season.

The Pick: Illinois -6

The Illini will keep this winning streak rolling on Thursday night as they return home for a matchup against an undermanned Hoosiers roster. Indiana beat up on a Badgers team that didn’t have Tyler Wahl available, and Illinois could give the Hoosiers plenty of problems in this matchup. Let’s go with the Illini to cover as home favorites.