Picks, predictions for Washington State vs. Utah on Thursday, January 19

The Utah Utes will return home for a matchup with the Washington State Cougars from Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The game is set to get started at 9:00 p.m. ET and will air on Pac-12 Network. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Washington State vs. Utah odds

Spread: Utah -3

Over/Under: 129

Moneyline: Utah -150, Washington St. +130

Washington State (9-10, 4-4 Pac-12) will go for its fourth consecutive victory, coming off a 60-59 home win over the Stanford Cardinal behind 17 points from Andrej Jakimovski, who’s averaging just 5.3 points per game this season. The Cougars rate 64th overall in KenPom with an offense that is 55th in adjusted efficiency, and they’re 76th defensively. Leading scorer TJ Bamba (15.1 points per game) missed the last two games but is expected to return on Thursday night.

Utah (12-7, 5-3 Pac-12) lost three games in a row and fell short against the USC Trojans on the road 71-56 despite leading scorer Branden Carlson putting up 21 points with nine rebounds. The Utes are led by their 24th-rated defense, while the offense checks in at 124th, and they’re rated 68th overall in KenPom.

The Pick: Utah -3

The Utes haven’t played on their home floor in nearly two weeks, and they should be fired up to end this losing streak. Meanwhile, the Cougars need to hit the road after consecutive home games against a pair of pretty bad teams including the California Golden Bears, which are rated just inside the top 225 nationally in KenPom. Let’s go with Utah to cover the number in its return home.