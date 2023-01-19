Picks, predictions for UCLA vs. Arizona State on Thursday, January 19

There will be plenty of Pac-12 action on Thursday, January 19. The No. 5 UCLA Bruins will go on the road to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. Tip-off from the Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona is set for 10:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UCLA vs. Arizona State odds

Spread: UCLA -5

Over/Under: 133.5

Moneyline: UCLA -200, Arizona State +170

The Bruins (16-2, 7-0 Pac-12) are continuing their hot start to the season and are riding a 13-game win streak. This will be a battle of the top-2 teams in the Pac-12 standings and will be their first-time matching up this season. Last week, UCLA took down both Utah and Colorado. The Bruins have won their last five games by an average of 12.2 points.

The Sun Devils (15-3, 6-1 Pac-12) could use a big win to help generate respect for their record at this point in the season. Against ranked teams, they have gone 1-1 with a win over then-No. 20 Michigan and then a loss to then-No. 5 Arizona. Arizona State has won four games in a row and picked up wins over Oregon and Oregon State last week.

The Pick: UCLA -5

The Sun Devils have been playing really good basketball, and I think they will keep this one close. Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Devan Cambridge have carried the team and should be a duo that can present a tough challenge for the Bruins. When it comes to the team composition and experience overall, this favors UCLA and its win streak. The Bruins may win, but the Sun Devils should cover in a close game.