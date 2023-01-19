Picks, predictions for BYU vs. Santa Clara on Thursday, January 19

The men’s college basketball slate on Thursday, January 19 will feature a West Coast Conference matchup. The BYU Cougars will go on the road to take on the Santa Clara Broncos. Tip-off from the Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California is set for 11 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

BYU vs. Santa Clara odds

Spread: Santa Clara -2.5

Over/Under: 145.5

Moneyline: Santa Clara -140, BYU +120

The Cougars (14-7, 4-2 WCC) went 1-1 last week. They lost to then-No. 8 Gonzaga by a point but responded with a 10-point home victory over Pepperdine. Forward Fousseyni Traore is nearly averaging a double-double this season with 12.8 points and eight rebounds a game. They’re going to have to rely on him yet again if they want to pick up an important conference win.

The Broncos (15-5, 3-2 WCC) have gone 3-2 over their last five games. They only played one game last week, but it ended up being an 11-point win over Pacific. Before that, they had a tough game against then-No. 9 Gonzaga at home and lost 81-76. The Broncos will have to rely on Keshawn Justice and Brandin Podziemski to secure the win.

The Pick: Under 145.5

Don’t be surprised if this game remains low scoring. BYU and Santa Clara are both in the top four for teams allowing the fewest points per game in the WCC. In a defensive struggle, the gameplay will favor the length of the Broncos' lineup, their ability to control the pace of play, and how good their guards are.