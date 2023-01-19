Heineken teases Super Bowl 57 commercial with preview featuring Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man

Ahead of Super Bowl 57 on February 12, 2023, brands have begun to drop teasers for their highly anticipated commercials that are set to debut during game time. Heineken is the latest to preview its tv spot ahead of the big game, and it’s doing so by partnering with one of the year’s biggest blockbusters.

Heineken Super Bowl Commercial 2023

The brief 15-second teaser trailer starts off with Paul Rudd reprising his role as Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, communicating with an ant cleverly named “Anton,” likely one of his allies. The insect is stopped in its place after Ant-Man places a bottle of Heneiken’s 0.0 alcohol-free beer in front of it, dismissing what appears to be a snarking remark from the miniature creature. The Marvel hero counters, “Oh don’t judge me, Anton. Alchohol-free.”

Right before the teaser ends, Ant-Man quips “Ugh, back to work!” before leaving off-screen after receiving an on-screen message from Hank Pym, the former Ant-Man and ally of Lang. Both characters will appear once more in the upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third film in the Marvel Studios Ant-Man series. The film is set to release on February 17.

Check out the full teaser for the commercial below.