Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl 57 Caddyshack commercial features Tony Romo, Alex Morgan, and Canelo Alvarez

Super Bowl 57 is not only a highly-anticipated event featuring the last two NFL teams vying for a championship, but it also marks the debut of memorable commercial spots from noteworthy brands. Ahead of the big game, Michelob ULTRA has released three teasers inspired by a classic 80s comedy film.

Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl Commercial 2023

Michelob ULTRA is promoting its light beer with a Caddyshack-inspired campaign, so fans of the 1980 comedy film will have to tune in to the big game. Ahead of February 12, the brewing company has released three dedicated teasers for its campaign, including a 15-second clip of former quarterback Tony Romo re-enacting the role of greenskeeper Carl Spackler, portrayed by Bill Murray in the film.

Romo’s take on the role includes a monologue that reads, “The crowd is deadly silent...young, cinderella story happening right in front of our eyes, from a quarterback, ready to become, a tournament champion!”

The two additional teasers feature U.S Women’s National Team soccer star Alex Morgan pouring a Michelob ULTRA on tap from her golf bag, as well as boxer Canelo Alvarez driving a personalized golf cart full of beer. Each spot ends with the tagline, “This February, Michelob ULTRA is taking over the big game.”

You can watch all three teasers in full below.