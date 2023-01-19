Downy Unstopables: Guest Celeb Super Bowl 57 commercial features a mysterious star

Super Bowl 57 marks a highly anticipated event in which brands make their mark with some of the most memorable commercials to air on tv, and some have begun to tease the big day. For Downey and their Unstopables campaign, their celebrity guest is embarking on a challenge all the way up to the big game.

Downey Unstopables Super Bowl Commercial 2023

Downey Unstoppables claims it can keep your clothes fresh for over 12 weeks, but its planned celebrity guest promoter doesn’t believe it. Thus, the hidden celeb is embarking on a challenge to sniff his hoodie up until Super Bowl Sunday to see if such claims are true. Until then, the guest claims they are absolutely hiding their identity, but according to some, it’s pretty clear who they are.

Shortly thereafter, a Super Bowl puppy appears and declares, “It’s pretty obvious who you are.” To which the unknown guest counters, “Hush yo mouth Superbowl puppy. You don’t know me!”

Can you decipher who the celebrity is? Check out the full 30-second teaser below and make your guess.