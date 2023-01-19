Doritos Super Bowl 57 commercial features Jack Harlow, chips, and a love triangle

Super Bowl 57 is just as noteworthy for it being the biggest game of the NFL season as it is for the number of memorable tv commercials that are set to drop from the biggest brand names. Doritos is set to make its return to the big game once again this year, and it's teasing a vague campaign spotlighted by one of the industry’s popular rappers.

Doritos Super Bowl Commercial 2023

Jack Harlow fans, can you make sense of any of this? Doritos has long been a staple among brands appearing in Super Bowl commercials, and for their latest campaign, they’ve enlisted the aid of the Grammy-nominated rapper. After the paparazzi rush toward the musician, Harlow makes his way into his car, conveniently with a bag of Doritos BBQ chips. Someone asks, “is it true about the love triangle?”

Harlow pauses, and briefly shrugs before uttering “maybe,” and then finishes off by snacking on a chip. Someone mishears and asks him, “Baby?! You’re having a baby?!”

The chip company first teased its Super Bowl campaign with an opaque social media post that read, “a bag of Doritos BBQ, paparazzi and a mysterious person walk into a bar...”. The latest teaser only adds more mystique, but can you decipher what it all means?

Check out the full 15-second teaser below.