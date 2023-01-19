Popcorners Super Bowl 57 commercial features the return of Breaking Bad’s Walter White

Super Bowl 57 will mark another year of memorable commercials with a number of brands making their annual return to the big game. But how about the return of one of the most iconic anti-heroes on television? For one brand, that’s the inspiration for their latest Super Bowl ad set to drop during the big game.

PopCorners Super Bowl Commercial 2023

You may not know that PopCorners is a snack from Frito-Lay, so why not have one of the most iconic characters on television help enlighten you? For its upcoming Super Bowl 57 campaign, the popped-corn snack is enlisting the aid of Walter White from the hit AMC television series Breaking Bad. Bryan Cranston will return to reprise his iconic role in the commercial spot.

The teaser social media post features Cranston as Walter White, with a caption that reads, “Breaking soon. 02.12.23 #PopCorners_Partner”

The only question that remains is which of his iconic lines will make it into the big game’s commercial. “I am the one who knocks?” “Say my name?” Or perhaps, will a certain partner in crime make his return as well?

Check out the Instagram post teasing the spot from Cranston below.

Popcorners also released this teaser: