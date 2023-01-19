Pick on the spread for USC-Arizona on January 19

The Arizona Wildcats enter Thursday’s home game against the USC Trojans looking to get their offense back on track after scoring 70 points or fewer in four of their last five games and having lost two of their last three games.

USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats (-7.5, 153)

Despite the recent woes, Arizona still ranks 15th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis while ranking eighth in 2-point shooting percentage.

The Wildcats will look to bust through a USC interior defense that ranks first in America in opposing two-point shooting percentage and second overall, though the Trojans have not faced a big man duo quite like Arizona’s

Arizona is getting a combined 36.7 points, 18.1 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game from Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo with Tubelis also making 47.4% of his 3-point shot attempts.

Arizona is the only team in the country with two different players both averaging at least nine rebounds each and is a big reason Arizona ranks sixth in the country in rebound rate while USC is just 182nd in rebound rate even with their strong 2-point shot defense.

Along the perimeter, USC has had problems producing offense, ranking 229th nationally in turnovers on a per possession basis and 267th in 3-point shooting percentage at 31.9%.

The Wildcats defense enters Thursday’s game having allowed 70 points or fewer in six of their last seven home games and USC ranked 156th in the country in points scored per possession, Arizona will move past their recent hiccups with a comfortable victory.

The Play: Arizona -7.5

