Report: QB Spencer Sanders to transfer to Ole Miss, join Lane Kiffin

We are only a few weeks into the college football offseason, and the transfer portal continues to be active. It was announced on Thursday that former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders would transfer to Ole Miss. He was reportedly deciding between Ole Miss and Auburn and decided to join a Lane Kiffin team that already was expected to have 5-star QB Walker Howard at the start of the 2023 season.

Another huge portal get for @Lane_Kiffin. QB Spencer Sanders tells ESPN he will play for @OleMissFB in 2023. His choice came down to Ole Miss and Auburn. Rebels had already landed 5-star QB Walker Howard. Sanders was a 4-year starter for @CowboyFB and accounted for 85 career TDs. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 19, 2023

Sanders played four years for the Cowboys in the Big 12. He played in a total of 43 games and threw for 9,553 yards with 67 touchdowns and 40 interceptions. Sanders has dual-threat upside and has rushed 493 times for 1,956 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career. In the four years he was at OSU, the Cowboys finished with an 8-5, 8-3, 12-2 and 7-6 record. He joins an interesting quarterback room, including incumbent quarterback Jaxson Dart and the incoming Howard. The Rebels will have an interesting quarterback battle to watch as they look to compete in an ever-improving SEC.