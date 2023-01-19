NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Celtics vs. Warriors

We have created a four-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Celtics-Warriors. The odds as of 2:00 p.m. ET are +340, subject to change.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

INJURY REPORT

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown (abductor) — Questionable

Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman (ankle) — OUT

Jonathan Kuminga (foot) — OUT

JaMychal Green (leg) — OUT

Andre Iguodala (hip) — OUT

Jayson Tatum Over 29.5 Points

We know, Tatum has struggled against the Warriors in the past.

His lack of consistency in the Finals likely cost Boston a championship, and that is something he is certainly aware of. That being said, he’s playing at an MVP-caliber level right now and will surely get up for this game.

Tatum has racked up 30-plus points in five of his last six contests, raising his season average to 31.1. He’s coming off a 51-point night against the Hornets and will look to carry that momentum into tonight’s contest. Even if Jaylen Brown suits up, we expect Tatum to stay hot.

Jayson Tatum Over 6.5 Rebounds

Rebounding has become a really underrated part of Tatum’s game. With Al Horford and Rob Williams missing time consistently for a variety of reasons, the Celtics need someone to step up on the boards, and Tatum has been that guy.

The DraftKings Sportsbook MVP candidate is averaging 8.3 rebounds on the year, and he has grabbed seven-plus in eight of his last 10 contests.

The Warriors are not particularly imposing on the glass, as 6’6 Draymond Green is their second-leading rebounder. As long as Tatum hits his average, he’ll be fine.

Celtics -2.5

These are not the same teams that faced off in the NBA Finals last year.

Boston upgraded during the offseason, and those changes have paid off so far, as they boast the best record in the league at 33-12. The Celtics are also entering this matchup riding a seven-game win streak.

Golden State, on the other hand, is really struggling with consistency. The Dubs currently sit at .500 for a variety of reasons. Aging stars, injuries, offseason departures and lack of development from their youth has resulted in a tough 2022-23 campaign.

The Warriors have lost four of their last six, and we expect that trend to continue tonight in Boston against the far superior Celtics.

Steph Curry Over 24.5 Points

Regardless of the result in this matchup, Curry should get his points.

The reigning Finals MVP always gives the Celtics trouble, scoring 25-plus points in four of their last five regular season meetings.

At 34 years old, the only thing that is stopping Curry from contending for another MVP award is injuries. Unfortunately for him, that happens to be a consistent issue. That being said, when he does get on the floor, his play remains at an elite level.

Curry is averaging 29.3 points per game this year, and he’s coming off a huge 41-point outing against the Wizards on Monday. He racked up 32 in the Warriors’ last meeting with Boston earlier this year, and he should be due for another big game tonight.

Same Game Parlay Record

For full transparency, Jeff and Chirag are keeping track of their Same Game Parlay results. Check out the full breakdown below.

Same Game Parlay Article Record Game Result Profit/Loss Game Result Profit/Loss Nets-Pelicans Loss -50 Knicks-Bucks Win 197.5 Jazz-Cavs Loss -50 Bucks-Hawks Loss -50 Lakers-Mavs Loss -50 Jaguars-Chargers Win (+) 250 Lakers-Kings Loss -50 -> Total +/- $197.50 -> Current Record 2-5

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.