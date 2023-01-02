Best DFS lineup strategy for Bills-Bengals on Monday night

Week 17 comes to an end with the high-powered matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams could really use this win. The Bills are looking to keep the No. 1 seed in the AFC so the playoffs go through Buffalo, while the Bengals can clinch the AFC North division for a second straight year.

Injuries

Bills safety Jordan Poyer is listed as questionable. Although he logged just one limited practice this week, he said he expects to play. The Bengals will be without La’el Collins who tore his ACL last week. Sam Hubbard is listed as questionable for the Bengals as well.

Captain’s Chair

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

Allen has been one of the best players in the NFL this season. In big time matchups like this, Allen always shows up. I think this will be a high scoring game and Allen will have a big day passing and throwing the ball. If he can combine for three passing/rushing touchdowns, he will likely be the highest scorer in this game.

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

This just feels like a Chase breakout week. We saw those multiple times last season. With a chance to win the AFC North tonight, I would expect the Bengals to get their best wide receiver involved as much as possible. It’s a tough choice between him and Burrow, but I think Chase outscores Burrow in this one.

Value Plays

Dawson Knox, TE, Bills — $4,800

Knox has played great lately. He has scored 12+ DFS points in three straight weeks. In all three of those games, he has caught a touchdown pass. The Bengals allow 8.8 DraftKings fantasy points per game to tight ends which ranks 14th. Look for Knox to be heavily targeted in the red zone and possibly catch a touchdown for his fourth straight week.

Evan McPherson, K, Bengals — $4,000

Most of the value options are not worth it, but I expect McPherson to outscore a good amount of Bengals. The Bills have more of a bend don't break defense this season. They will allow the Bengals to drive, but step up when needed on their side of the field. Look for at least two field goal opportunities from McPherson in this one.