Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 57 odds after Week 17

The NFL playoff picture is coming into focus and we’re a week away from settling the final bracket. We break down what it all means for Super Bowl 57 odds.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of the Lombardi Trophy during the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate’s “American Underdog” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2021 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

The NFL playoff picture is rapidly coming into focus and Sunday of Week 17 saw some serious work done to start finalizing that group. The Giants and Bucs both punched their tickets to the playoffs, with both teams locked into their seeding at No. 6 and No. 4 in the NFC, respectively. Additionally, the Commanders, Jets, Panthers, Saints, and Raiders were all officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The list of teams with a shot at the Super Bowl has narrowed to 19. The Bills remain the odds-on favorites at +350, but the Chiefs (+450), Eagles (+550), and 49ers (+600) are all hanging close, and the Bengals (+800) and Cowboys (+1000) aren’t much further behind. Arguably, the biggest news of the week is that Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was back at practice and is in a good position to play in Week 18. Philadelphia needs a win or Cowboys and 49ers losses to secure the No. 1 seed.

Meanwhile, Week 17 wraps with one of the the biggest games of the weekend on Monday. The Bengals host the Bills with huge seeding implications. If the Bills win, they remain the No. 1 seed and the Bengals can’t be any better than No. 3 while having to play for the division title in Week 18. If the Bengals win, they improve to No. 2 and drop the Bills to No. 3, putting the Chiefs in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed.

The Packers (+3500) and Bucs (+2500) have emerged as intriguing sleepers coming out of Week 17. The Bucs clinched the NFC South with a win over the Panthers while the Packers can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Lions in Week 18. Two teams led by two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time getting into the playoffs keeps things especially interesting.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 18, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 18

Team Week 1 Week 17 Week 18
Team Week 1 Week 17 Week 18
Buffalo Bills +550 +350 +350
Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +500 +450
Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +500 +550
San Francisco 49ers +1600 +600 +600
Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +850 +800
Dallas Cowboys +2200 +1000 +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +2200 +2500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +2500 +2500
Baltimore Ravens +2000 +2500 +3000
Minnesota Vikings +3500 +3500 +3000
Green Bay Packers +1000 +5000 +3500
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +6000 +5000
Miami Dolphins +4000 +4000 +6000
New York Giants +13000 +8000 +6000
Detroit Lions +15000 +10000 +15000
Seattle Seahawks +15000 +20000 +15000
New England Patriots +5000 +25000 +15000
Tennessee Titans +4000 +20000 +20000
Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 +50000 +20000
Washington Commanders +7000 +9000 OTB
Carolina Panthers +13000 +20000 OTB
New York Jets +13000 +25000 OTB
New Orleans Saints +4000 +25000 OTB
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +100000 OTB
Cleveland Browns +5000 OTB OTB
Atlanta Falcons +20000 OTB OTB
Los Angeles Rams +1200 OTB OTB
Indianapolis Colts +2500 OTB OTB
Arizona Cardinals +4000 OTB OTB
Denver Broncos +1800 OTB OTB
Chicago Bears +15000 OTB OTB
Houston Texans +25000 OTB OTB

