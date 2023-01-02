Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 57 odds after Week 17

The NFL playoff picture is rapidly coming into focus and Sunday of Week 17 saw some serious work done to start finalizing that group. The Giants and Bucs both punched their tickets to the playoffs, with both teams locked into their seeding at No. 6 and No. 4 in the NFC, respectively. Additionally, the Commanders, Jets, Panthers, Saints, and Raiders were all officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The list of teams with a shot at the Super Bowl has narrowed to 19. The Bills remain the odds-on favorites at +350, but the Chiefs (+450), Eagles (+550), and 49ers (+600) are all hanging close, and the Bengals (+800) and Cowboys (+1000) aren’t much further behind. Arguably, the biggest news of the week is that Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was back at practice and is in a good position to play in Week 18. Philadelphia needs a win or Cowboys and 49ers losses to secure the No. 1 seed.

Meanwhile, Week 17 wraps with one of the the biggest games of the weekend on Monday. The Bengals host the Bills with huge seeding implications. If the Bills win, they remain the No. 1 seed and the Bengals can’t be any better than No. 3 while having to play for the division title in Week 18. If the Bengals win, they improve to No. 2 and drop the Bills to No. 3, putting the Chiefs in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed.

The Packers (+3500) and Bucs (+2500) have emerged as intriguing sleepers coming out of Week 17. The Bucs clinched the NFC South with a win over the Panthers while the Packers can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Lions in Week 18. Two teams led by two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time getting into the playoffs keeps things especially interesting.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 18, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.