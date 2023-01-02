Mississippi State vs. Illinois: How to watch, game time, live stream for ReliaQuest Bowl

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Illinois Fighting Illini meet up in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Kickoff is set for noon ET, and the game will air on ESPN2.

Mississippi State (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will play in its first game since the loss of head coach Mike Leach, who passed away last month. Zach Arnett took over on an interim basis as the Bulldogs look to close out their season on a three-game winning streak.

Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) was one of the most surprising teams early on before a three-game losing streak in November took the Illini out of the Big Ten West race. Still, Illinois is headed in a promising trajectory in the second year of the Bret Bielema era.

This is the first season of the ReliaQuest Bowl, which had been known as the Outback Bowl since 1995.

2022 ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois

Date: Sunday, January 2

Start time: 12 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.