Tulane vs. USC: How to watch, game time, live stream for Cotton Bowl

The Tulane Green Wave and USC Trojans meet up in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Tulane (11-2, 7-1 AAC) won three games in a row and is heading into a huge game for the program off a 45-28 win over the UCF Knights in the conference title. Michael Pratt threw for 25 passes with five interceptions this season, and Tyjae Spears rushed for more than 120 yards in each of his last seven games.

USC (11-2, 8-1 Pac-12) fell out of a College Football Playoff spot in a 47-24 loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship as Caleb Williams struggled through a hamstring injury. Head coach Lincoln Riley put together a fantastic first season with the Trojans as they’ll look for a New Year’s Six game.

USC is 2-1 in games against Tulane with its most recent victory coming in 1946. The Green Wave will be out for revenge.

2022 Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. USC

Date: Sunday, January 2

Start time: 1 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.