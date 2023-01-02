 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue vs. LSU: How to watch, game time, live stream for Citrus Bowl

Purdue and LSU face off in the Citrus Bowl on Sunday, January 2. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 Big 10 Championship - Michigan vs Purdue Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Purdue Boilermakers and LSU Tigers meet up in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ABC.

Purdue (8-5, 6-3 Big Ten) won the final three games of its regular season to win the Big Ten West but lost the conference title game 43-22 to the Michigan Wolverines. Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm bolted for the Louisville Cardinals, and Brian Brohm took over on an interim basis.

LSU (9-4, 6-2 SEC) is also coming off a conference championship loss as the Tigers fell short against the Georgia Bulldogs 50-30, though Jayden Daniels was limited with an injury. Clinching a spot in the SEC Championship is a great start to the Brian Kelly era as the Tigers look to close out the season with a victory.

This will be the first ever matchup between Purdue and LSU.

2022 Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. LSU

Date: Sunday, January 2
Start time: 1 p.m.
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

