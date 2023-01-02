Penn State vs. Utah: How to watch, game time, live stream for Rose Bowl

The Penn State Nittany Lions and Utah Utes meet up in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) closed out its regular season on a four-game winning streak, and the Nittany Lions two losses came against the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Sean Clifford is in his fourth season as a starter and completed 63.6% of passes for 2,543 yards with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2022.

Utah (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12) is coming off its second consecutive conference championship, knocking off the USC Trojans 47-24 in Las Vegas in the Utes most recent contest. Cameron Rising had a huge game, completing 22-of-34 passes for 310 yards with three touchdowns.

The Utes are in the Rose Bowl for the second time in program history, and it came in last season’s 48-45 thriller against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Penn State is 1-3 in Rose Bowls with its most recent coming in a 52-49 loss to the USC Trojans to close out the 2016 season.

Date: Sunday, January 2

Start time: 5 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.