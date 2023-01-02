Opening odds for Browns vs. Steelers matchup in Week 18

The NFL is working through the Week 17 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off this coming week, with kickoff still to be determined as of this article publishing.

The Browns defeated the Washington Commanders, 24-10. Cleveland is out of playoff contention, but can play spoiler. The Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens as part of Week 17’s Sunday Night Football. They remain alive in the wild card race, but need a win and some help in Week 18.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Browns vs. Steelers in their Week 18 matchup.

January 2

Point spread: Steelers -3

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Steelers -140, Browns +120

December 28

Point spread: Steelers -1

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Steelers -120, Browns +100

Early pick: Steelers -3

This would have been better to grab at -1, but what are you gonna do? Cleveland has nothing to play for while Pittsburgh needs a win and some help to clinch a playoff berth. Expect a strong showing from the Steelers, who are playing some solid football lately.