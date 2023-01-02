Purdue vs. LSU picks and best bets for Citrus Bowl

The Purdue Boilermakers and No. 17 LSU Tigers will meet up in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Monday in Orlando, FL. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, and will air on ABC.

Purdue (8-5, 6-3 Big Ten) was able to claim its first ever Big Ten division title this season, eventually getting clipped by Michigan in the conference title game. The offense was powered by the triumvirate of quarterback Aidan O’Connell, wide receiver Charlie Jones, and tight end Payne Durham, all of whom have opted out out of this matchup. Also not appearing is now former head coach Jeff Brohm, who took the Louisville job last month.

LSU (9-4, 6-2 SEC) experienced success in the first year of the Brian Kelly era, coming away with a season defining victory over Alabama and securing the SEC West division title. The Tigers were led by quarterback Jayden Daniels on offense, who proved to be an effective dual-threat weapon. Defensively, freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. stepped up with 7.5 sacks and showed flashes of being the next dominant edge rusher in the SEC.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: LSU -15.5

Total: 54

Moneyline: LSU -675, Purdue +500

Opening line: LSU -6.5

Opening total: 61.5

Key players that have opted-out, injuries for Citrus Bowl

Purdue

WR Elijah Canion (injury)

RB King Doerue (injury)

TE Payne Durham (opt-out)

OG Spencer Holstege (transfer portal)

DT Greg Hudgins III (transfer portal)

S Chris Jefferson (unknown)

WR Charlie Jones (opt-out)

RB Kobe Lewis (transfer portal)

QB Aidan O’Connell (opt-out)

WR Broc Thompson (injury)

CB Cory Trice (opt-out)

LSU

CB Sevyn Banks (injury)

WR Jack Bech (transfer portal)

WR Kayshon Boutte (opt-out)

QB Jayden Daniels (injury)

S Derrick Davis Jr. (transfer portal)

CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson (transfer portal)

OT Marcus Dumervil (transfer portal)

LB Kolbe Fields (transfer portal)

CB Mekhi Garner (opt-out)

EDGE Ali Gaye (opt-out)

RB ​​Armoni Goodwin (injury)

OG Xavier Hill (transfer portal)

WR Chris Hilton Jr. (injury)

WR Jaray Jenkins (opt-out)

WR Kyren Lacy (Injury)

EDGE Desmond Little (transfer portal)

CB Damarius McGhee (transfer portal)

EDGE B.J. Ojulari (opt-out)

NT Jaquelin Roy (opt-out)

DT Maason Smith (injury)

TE Kole Taylor (transfer portal)

CB Jay Ward (opt-out)

LB Phillip Webb (transfer portal)

OT Cam Wire (transfer portal)

Weather

80 degrees, sunny, 7 MPH winds E

The Pick

LSU -15.5

LSU has its fair share of players opting out of this matchup but all of the primary factors that made Purdue a threat this year are gone. The Boilermakers have an interim coaching staff overseeing a skeleton crew and this will be a situation where they’re playing out the string before new head coach Ryan Walters takes over full time on Tuesday. 15.5 is a heavy spread but expect the Tigers to cover that with ease and roll in Orlando here.