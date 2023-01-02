Penn State vs. Utah: Injuries, opt-outs, transfer portal entries for Rose Bowl

The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl on Monday evening, with kickoff slated for 5 p.m. EST on ESPN, which will wrap up the last full day of bowl action for the 2022-23 season.
Being so deep into the season, with Utah having played 13 games and Penn State the traditional 12, neither team is coming into this at full strength due to injuries, transfers or potential NFL opt outs. Granted, since this is such an iconic bowl game, the opt-outs are less than they would be in a normal bowl game.
Here’s a list of all the players from both teams that aren’t slated to hit the field today.
Penn State (10-2, 7-2 B1G)
- Jerry Cross, TE- Undisclosed injury
- Keyvone Lee, RB -Undisclosed injury
- Parker Washington, WR- NFL opt out
- Jaden Dottin, WR, -Undisclosed injury
- Joey Porter Jr., CB- NFL opt-out
- Davon Townley, DE- Transfer portal
- Jeffery Davis, DB- Transfer portal
- Maleek McNeil, OL- Transfer portal
- Rodney McGraw, DT,- Transfer portal
- Christian Veilleux, QB- Transfer portaL
Utah (10-3, 7-2 PAC 12)
- Clark Phillips III, DB- NFL opt out
- Brant Kuithe, TE- Leg
- Malone Mataele, DB- Transfer portal
- Ethan Calvert, LB- Transfer portal
- Tyler Wegis, DE- Transfer portal
- Mason Tufaga, LB- Tranfer portal
- Landon Morris, TE- Transfer portal
- Dalton Kincaid, TE, NFL opt out