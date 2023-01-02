Penn State vs. Utah: Injuries, opt-outs, transfer portal entries for Rose Bowl

The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl on Monday evening, with kickoff slated for 5 p.m. EST on ESPN, which will wrap up the last full day of bowl action for the 2022-23 season.

Being so deep into the season, with Utah having played 13 games and Penn State the traditional 12, neither team is coming into this at full strength due to injuries, transfers or potential NFL opt outs. Granted, since this is such an iconic bowl game, the opt-outs are less than they would be in a normal bowl game.

Here’s a list of all the players from both teams that aren’t slated to hit the field today.

Penn State (10-2, 7-2 B1G)

Jerry Cross, TE- Undisclosed injury

Keyvone Lee, RB -Undisclosed injury

Parker Washington, WR- NFL opt out

Jaden Dottin, WR, -Undisclosed injury

Joey Porter Jr., CB- NFL opt-out

Davon Townley, DE- Transfer portal

Jeffery Davis, DB- Transfer portal

Maleek McNeil, OL- Transfer portal

Rodney McGraw, DT,- Transfer portal

Christian Veilleux, QB- Transfer portaL

Utah (10-3, 7-2 PAC 12)