Who is announcing the Cotton Bowl between Tulane and USC?

The New Year’s Six bowl games continue on Monday as the No. 16 Tulane Green Wave will meet the No. 10 USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl at 1 p.m. ET. The game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and will air on ESPN. The announce team will feature Mark Jones (play-by-play) and Robert Griffin III (analyst) in the booth for this matchup with Quint Kessenich roaming the sidelines.

Tulane (11-2) experienced one of the biggest turnarounds in college football history, going from 2-10 the season prior to cracking double-digit wins and securing the AAC championship. The Green Wave were powered by dynamic running back Tyjae Spears as well quarterback Michael Pratt this season, stumbling just twice en route to claiming the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bowl bid. This will be the program’s first appearance in a major bowl game since the 1940 Sugar Bowl.

USC (11-2) roared back into national relevancy in year one of the Lincoln Riley era, making the Pac-12 Championship Game and falling just short of a spot in the College Football Playoff. The team was powered by transfer quarterback Caleb Williams, who secured the Heisman Trophy with over 4,000 passing yards and 47 total touchdowns. Edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu secured Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors with 12.5 sacks for the season.

USC enters the matchup as a 2-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 63.5.