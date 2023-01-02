Who is announcing the Citrus Bowl between Purdue and LSU?

The Purdue Boilermakers and LSU Tigers will meet in the Citrus Bowl from Orlando, Florida on Thursday, and the game is airing on ABC. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET, and the same crew that called the Cheez-It Bowl in the same stadium a few days ago will be on the call for Disney.

Veteran play-by-play man Bob Wischusen on the call. Former UConn and NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky will provide the color commentary and San Diego Padres sideline reporter Kris Budden handling the game from the field.

Purdue (8-5, 6-3 Big Ten) won the final three games of the 2022 regular season to take the Big Ten West championship, but were stomped in the B1G title game 43-22 by the Michigan Wolverines. Boilers head coach Jeff Brohm bolted is headed to his alma mater of the Louisville Cardinals, and Brian Brohm took over on an interim basis. Starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell headlines a decent-sized list of players that will miss this game.

LSU (9-4, 6-2 SEC) beat Alabama this season and won the SEC West, but got throttled by Georgia 50-30 in the SEC Championship. Quarterback Jayden Daniels won’t play in this one, but has indicated he’ll return to Baton Rouge in 2023. Clinching a spot in the SEC Championship was a great start to the Brian Kelly era, but at least two dozen Tigers are sitting this one out. There will be depth problems for the Bayou Bengals on Monday.

LSU is a 15.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 54.