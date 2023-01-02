Who is announcing the Rose Bowl Game between Penn State and Utah?

The Rose Bowl caps off the final full day of college football action in the 2022-23 season as the Utah Utes and Penn State Nittany Lions take the field at 5 p.m. EST on ESPN.

The Worldwide Leader clearly still places a priority on the iconic game, sending its A team of Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler to call the game in the booth with the undisputed GOAT of sideline reporters, Holly Rowe, helping them out from field level.

The Utes (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12) are looking to avenge their Rose Bowl loss from last year. Cam Rising, who went out with an injury in the fourth quarter of last year’s ‘granddaddy of them all’ is hoping to finish the job in 2023. He’s got 31 total scores this season.

Penn State (10-2, 7-2 B1G) has been elite this season with a top-10 defense and a potent ground game. Nicholas Singleton leads the way with 941 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s averaging over six yards per carry so far this season.

The Nittany Lions are a 1.5-point favorite and can be bought on the moneyline at -120. That makes Utah a +100 moneyline underdog with the point total set at 54, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.