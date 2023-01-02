How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 19

The Premier League continues with its fast and heavy schedule as Matchday 19 gets underway on Monday, just one day after Matchday 18 wraps up. It’s the second straight midweek slate as the EPL looks to make up for the time off during the World Cup, but that just means more action for fans to take in. Arsenal still sits at the top of the table as Manchester City and Newcastle will look to start closing the gap in the coming weeks.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Arsenal will take on Newcastle on Tuesday as two of the league’s top teams go head-to-head. The Gunners are without star Gabriel Jesus, who suffered a knee injury in Qatar and is set to be out for at least a couple more months. Newcastle, led by Miguel Almiron, will look to take advantage of this six-point swing which would get them even closer to the league leaders in the table with a win. The two sides are set to kick off on Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET with Arsenal favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wrapping up Matchday 19 will be Chelsea taking on Manchester City on Thursday as Graham Potter’s side looks to get back into good form after a string of losses leading up to the World Cup break. City won the last meeting which came in EFL Cup play, but this will be their first head-to-head match in the EPL season. Chelsea comes in with a laundry list of injuries including Wesley Fofana (knee), Reece James (knee), N’Golo Kante (hamstring), and Ben Chilwell (hamstring) as they look to contain the league’s leading scorer Erling Haaland.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 19 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 19 schedule

Monday, January 2

Brentford vs. Liverpool - 12:30 p.m. ET, USA

Tuesday, January 3

Arsenal vs. Newcastle - 2:45 p.m. ET, USA

Everton vs. Brighton - 2:45 p.m. ET, Peacock

Leicester City vs. Fulham - 2:45 p.m. ET, Peacock

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth - 3:00 p.m. ET, Peacock

Wednesday, January 4

Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest - 2:30 p.m. ET, Peacock

Leeds vs. West Ham - 2:45 p.m. ET, Peacock

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton - 3:00 p.m. ET, Peacock

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham - 3:00 p.m. ET, USA

Thursday, January 5

Chelsea vs. Manchester City - 3:00 p.m. ET, Peacock