What time does 2023 Winter Classic between Penguins-Bruins start?

We go over start time and basic TV info for the 2023 Winter Classic in Boston.

By Benjamin Zweiman
The ice is prepped for the Winter Classic at Fenway Park. Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Boston Bruins will host the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston, MA, on Monday, Jan. 2. It’s a clash of two franchises who has been mired in success over the past decade-plus. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin will take on Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand in what should be an exciting matchup. We’re going to take a look at the start time and everything you need to know for the classic.

2023 Winter Classic start time

Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

