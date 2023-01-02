What time does 2023 Winter Classic between Penguins-Bruins start?

The Boston Bruins will host the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston, MA, on Monday, Jan. 2. It’s a clash of two franchises who has been mired in success over the past decade-plus. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin will take on Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand in what should be an exciting matchup. We’re going to take a look at the start time and everything you need to know for the classic.

2023 Winter Classic start time

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App