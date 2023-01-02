Who are the referees for the Rose Bowl Game: Penn State vs. Utah

The Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2) face off against the Utah Utes (10-3) in the Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. ET at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Utes will look to build off their success as Pac-12 champions this season, while Penn State hopes to prove that they can compete on a national level alongside Ohio State and Michigan.

This game is a pick-em at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 53. The officiating crew is from the Big 12, while Penn State represents the Big Ten and Utah hails from the Pac-12, so neither team will have referees from their conference on the field.

Here is the referee crew that has been assembled for the Rose Bowl Game, who all come from the Big 12 Conference:

Referee: Michael Vandervelde

Umpire: Robert Richeson

Head Lines: Andy Warner

Line Judge: Keith Garmond

Field Judge: Scott Gaines

Side Judge: Fulton Carson

Back Judge: Donnie Aultman

Center Judge: Chris Tallent

Alternates: Steve Baron

Replay: Gene Semko

Communicator: Tony Bates